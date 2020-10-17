Saturday, October 17, 2020
Richard Okamoto

Staff Report

Richard “Dick” Okamoto, age 76, passed on October 12, 2020 in Wildwood, FL.

Dick is survived by his wife June of 26 years, his brother Ken, sister-in-law Chris, his brother-in-law, Charles Lindenlaub, his nieces Kelly & Erin, and several great-nieces & nephews. He’s preceded in death by his father Wat, mother Midori, and nephew Michael. In addition, Dickie has a wonderful family of aunts, uncles, and cousins, some in New Jersey and some in California.

Dick was born on August 1, 1944 in the internment camp, Manzanar, located in Los Angeles, CA. He and his parents relocated to Seabrook, NJ where Dick and many Japanese Americans made their homes. He graduated from Bridgeton High in 1962 and was later employed by Atlantic City Electric, where he worked for more than 30 years.

He married June in 1994; they resided in Vineland, NJ. After retirement they moved to The Villages in central FL, beginning a new and wonderful phase of active senior living. Dickie truly loved life in The Villages. Dick was a social, active man who was deeply involved in baseball, golf, fishing trips with friends, but most of all, bowling, in which he truly excelled. Dick bowled many 300 games and held the high series of 835 at Pike Lanes. He took great pride in two other accomplishments, winning the golfing club championship at Centerton Country Club in 1975, and being part of the Bridgeton High School state baseball cham

pions of 1962. One of his greatest loves was for animals, especially his adorable dog, Sadie.

His family and friends will always remember him as a good friend, son, and husband, and all the times he was warm and giving. He had a deep belief in the Lord, and is now with him forever.

Donations can be sent to Vitas Hospice Heathcare, 127 N Bay St., Suite 200 Eustis, FL 32726 or to the Sumter County Animal Shelter, 819 County Road 529, Sumterville, FL 33585.

