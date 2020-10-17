Summerfield woman arrested after fraudulent return at Wal-Mart

A Summerfield woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to return merchandise for which she did not pay at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Stephanie Lea Chambers, 35, of Summerfield, went to the store Thursday afternoon and selected five boxes of flooring tiles, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She took the tiles to the customer service desk and received a refund of $59.88. A loss prevention officer summoned law enforcement.

A deputy arrived on the scene, searched Chambers’ purse and found Hydromorphone Hydrochloride, Methylphenidate Hydrochloride and Buprenorphine/Nalox for which she did not have a prescription.

The Pinehurst, N.C. native was arrested on three counts of drug possession and a charge of theft. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $6,500 bond.