Saturday, October 17, 2020
81.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Sumter and Marion Villagers can cast ballots at recreation centers

Larry D. Croom

Villagers and area residents can take advantage of early voting opportunities for the Nov. 3 General Election.

Several recreation centers in Sumter and Marion counties are serving as polling places for the election. No recreation centers in the Lake County portion of the community are being used for early voting, but those residents can cast their ballots at the Lady Lake Public Library, located at 225 W. Guava St., or the Leesburg Public Library, located at 100 E. Main St.

The early voting periods for the tri-county area will be:

  • Sumter County – Tuesday, Oct. 20-Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Marion County – Monday, Oct. 19-Saturday, Oct. 31 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Lake County – Monday, Oct. 19-Saturday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Early voting locations in Sumter County include:

  • Allamanda Recreation Center;
  • Laurel Manor Recreation Center;
  • Rohan Recreation Center;
  • Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center;
  • The Villages Sumter County Service Center, 7375 Powell Road in Wildwood; and
  • Bushnell Annex, 316 E. Anderson Ave. in Bushnell.

Early voters in Marion County can cast their ballots at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center. The Belleview Public Library, located at 13145 S.E. Hwy. 484, also will serve as a nearby polling location.

For questions as to what precinct/center you are assigned to, refer to the Supervisor of Elections website for the county you reside in. Each has a precinct locator and other helpful information.

Voting websites:

Related Articles

News

LWV offers advice on casting your ballot as early voting draws near

The League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County is offering advice on casting your ballot as early voting draws near. You can also get personalized information about the candidates and amendments you'll be seeing on your ballot.
Read more
Crime

Woman escapes from abductor who allegedly killed teen at her home in Sumter County

A woman escaped from an abductor who allegedly killed a teenager at her home Saturday morning in Sumter County.
Read more
News

10-year-old Wildwood child killed in crash on I-75

A 10-year-old Wildwood child was killed in a crash Friday night on Interstate 75 that left her mother seriously injured.
Read more
News

CDD 5 votes to end anonymous complaints with regard to deed compliance

Community Development District 5 has voted to end anonymous complaints with regard to deed compliance violations.
Read more
News

Villages couple could face legal action over weeds at their home

A Villages couple could face legal action for their failure to address a problem with weeds at their home.
Read more
Health

5 more local COVID-19 deaths as Villages-area cases continue to rise

Five more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the number of cases in The Villages and surrounding communities continues to rise.
Read more
News

Villager pays $1,800 fine over artificial turf she put in at her home

A Villager has paid an $1,800 fine over artificial turf she put in at her home.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

LWV offers advice on casting your ballot as early voting draws near

The League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County is offering advice on casting your ballot as early voting draws near. You can also get personalized information about the candidates and amendments you'll be seeing on your ballot.
Read more
Crime

Woman escapes from abductor who allegedly killed teen at her home in Sumter County

A woman escaped from an abductor who allegedly killed a teenager at her home Saturday morning in Sumter County.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Always Put The Brake On Near The Pond

It's always a good idea to put the golf cart brake on near a pond. This unfortunate incident happened at the Riley Grove Course at the Palmer Legends Country Club. Thanks to Adi Sutarno for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Great Egret Strolling Through Backyard In The Village Of Hillsborough

This great egret was strolling through a backyard in the Village of Hillsborough. Thanks to David Guerra for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Male Cardinal Near Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this male cardinal in a tree near Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

School bus in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager wonders why a school bus is making a stop in her neighborhood.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Woman escapes from abductor who allegedly killed teen at her home in Sumter County

A woman escaped from an abductor who allegedly killed a teenager at her home Saturday morning in Sumter County.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Balanced scorecard keeps Villagers abreast of work of the District

Your Villages District government hums along quietly and efficiently and doesn’t attract much attention from residents. But if Villagers want to stay abreast of the many accomplishments of the District, it’s easy to do, thanks to the Balanced Scorecard.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Sumter and Marion Villagers can cast ballots at recreation centers

Villagers and area residents can take advantage of early voting opportunities for the Nov. 3 General Election.
Read more
News

LWV offers advice on casting your ballot as early voting draws near

The League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County is offering advice on casting your ballot as early voting draws near. You can also get personalized information about the candidates and amendments you'll be seeing on your ballot.
Read more
Crime

Woman escapes from abductor who allegedly killed teen at her home in Sumter County

A woman escaped from an abductor who allegedly killed a teenager at her home Saturday morning in Sumter County.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

School bus in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager wonders why a school bus is making a stop in her neighborhood.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Why not let Villagers opt out of phone book delivery?

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says phone books are gathering dust so why deliver them to those who don’t want them?
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Trump’s ‘herd immunity’ sacrifices the elderly

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader wonders if President Trump’s “herd immunity” idea simply sacrifices the elderly.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Woman escapes from abductor who allegedly killed teen at her home in Sumter County

A woman escaped from an abductor who allegedly killed a teenager at her home Saturday morning in Sumter County.
Read more
Crime

Gun stolen from employee’s vehicle at specialty care center in Lady Lake

A gun was stolen from an employee’s vehicle at a specialty care center in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Dog impounded after traffic stop at Home Depot parking lot

Two people were arrested and their dog was impounded after a traffic stop in the parking lot of Home Depot on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,490FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,712FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
81.3 ° F
83 °
80 °
58 %
3.9mph
20 %
Sun
82 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
77 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment