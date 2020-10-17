Sumter and Marion Villagers can cast ballots at recreation centers

Villagers and area residents can take advantage of early voting opportunities for the Nov. 3 General Election.

Several recreation centers in Sumter and Marion counties are serving as polling places for the election. No recreation centers in the Lake County portion of the community are being used for early voting, but those residents can cast their ballots at the Lady Lake Public Library, located at 225 W. Guava St., or the Leesburg Public Library, located at 100 E. Main St.

The early voting periods for the tri-county area will be:

Sumter County – Tuesday, Oct. 20-Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Marion County – Monday, Oct. 19-Saturday, Oct. 31 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Lake County – Monday, Oct. 19-Saturday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Early voting locations in Sumter County include:

Allamanda Recreation Center;

Laurel Manor Recreation Center;

Rohan Recreation Center;

Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center;

The Villages Sumter County Service Center, 7375 Powell Road in Wildwood; and

Bushnell Annex, 316 E. Anderson Ave. in Bushnell.

Early voters in Marion County can cast their ballots at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center. The Belleview Public Library, located at 13145 S.E. Hwy. 484, also will serve as a nearby polling location.

For questions as to what precinct/center you are assigned to, refer to the Supervisor of Elections website for the county you reside in. Each has a precinct locator and other helpful information.

Voting websites: