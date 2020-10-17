Thomas Yaeger, age 77, lost his battle with cancer and passed away October 10, 2020 at his home in The Villages, FL.

He will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife of 56 years, Marlene, son Mark Yaeger, sisters Kathy Zapall and Judy (Harv) Mueller. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Helen Yaeger, brother Jim Yaeger and son John Yaeger.

He was born in Milwaukee, WI on December 20, 1942. He enjoyed his job at Ladish Company as a maintenance supervisor and the people he worked with.

Tom loved golfing, bowling, having a vegetable garden, watching the Green Bay Packers and he could assemble or fix almost anything.

To honor Tom’s wishes, no funeral services will be held. Celebrate his life with your favorite memories of him.

If you wish to make a donation in memory of Tom, please select a charity of your choice.