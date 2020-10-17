Trump’s ‘herd immunity’ sacrifices the elderly

To the Editor:

Trump’s strategy of “herd immunity,” whether explicitly or implicitly promoted, (“We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem”, “Don’t let it (Covid) dominate your life”, conducting dangerous crowded meetings and rallies without masks and pushing to unsafely open everything up) is the only way he can justify his outright defiance of established public health strategies to control COVID-19 right from the beginning.

If Trump’s strategy of “herd immunity” (explicit or implicit) is widely embraced, millions of elderly people will be sacrificed.

Arthur Pitchenik

Non-Resident