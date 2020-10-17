Why not let Villagers opt out of phone book delivery?

To the Editor:

Why not print and distribute phone books to only those who request them?

A postcard survey could be initiated to identify those who want them. Personally, I have received phone books for the past few years that I have never used. How many others never use theirs?

It makes me wonder how much could be saved by printing and distributing the phone books to only those who want and need them. Landlines have steadily declined in recent years with the steady increase in smart phones. Significant savings could be realized if phone book production and distribution were reduced.

Karen Leonard

Village of Springdale