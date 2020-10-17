Woman escapes from abductor who allegedly killed teen at her home in Sumter County

A woman escaped from an abductor who allegedly killed a teenager at her home Saturday morning in Sumter County.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 6:30 a.m. to the Beville’s Corner area of Bushnell to investigate a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a 14-year-old male dead inside the home. At that time, the deputies also determined that the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Samuel Marvin Thomas of Webster, had abducted his ex-girlfriend and fled the area. The abduction victim was able to escape at about noon in the Wildwood/Coleman area where deputies found her and determined she was safe.

With the victim’s help, Sumter County detectives were quickly able to obtain an updated description of the vehicle Thomas was driving. Within minutes, a Sumter County detective located the vehicle traveling westbound on State Road 44 in Citrus County. With the assistance of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, a pursuit ensued at which time Thomas drove the stolen vehicle into Lake Spivey. Thomas attempted to swim away, however, deputies were assisted by a boater and he was quickly captured.

Thomas was transported to Citrus Memorial Hospital for a precautionary evaluation. Upon his release, he was to be booked into the Citrus County Jail to await extradition back to Sumter County. He has been ordered to be held in custody without bond. He is facing charges of first degree murder and kidnapping.

This investigation is ongoing. Detectives are interviewing witnesses, processing multiple scenes and seeking information that may assist in the investigation. If you know or have any information about this case, contact Detective Brent Sargent at (352) 569-1618 or you may remain anonymous and call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).