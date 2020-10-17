Saturday, October 17, 2020
Women invoke memory of Ruth Bader Ginsburg during rally in The Villages

David Towns

More than 50 Villagers, their daughters, granddaughters and male friends rallied for women’s rights Saturday with a golf cart caravan from Spanish Springs to Lake Sumter Landing.

Several supporters waved signs in support of women’s rights as the parade circled Lake Sumter Landing.

The parade was in honor of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who both as a justice and as a lawyer had a major impact in the fight for woman’s equality.

The rally participants carried signs and had cart decorations emphasizing equal pay for equal work, living wages, reproductive rights and the right to have the word “No” be respected.

The Villages event took place in solidarity with similar events across the United States. The activists who planned the original Women’s March the day after President Trump’s inauguration, this time were motivated by Justice Ginsburg’s passing, which prompted them to stage this year’s event prior to the Nov. 3 election.

Rachel O’Leary Carmona, the executive director of the national Women’s March said that “the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg reset the whole country. So the Women’s March organizers helped organize hundreds of marches and events around the country.”

Many of the signs in The Villages event were opposed to the rush to fill Ginsburg’s seat with a conservative justice before the presidential election. The Republicans had refused to approve President Obama’s Supreme Court choice seven months before the election, but are now rushing Trump’s pick through with less than three weeks until Nov. 3.

Summer Holtzhower of Lady Lake used a sign to re-state Kamala Harris’ most memorable phase from the recent vice presidential debate, “Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking.”

Summer Holtzhower of Lady Lake uses a sign to make a point during the rally.

Several of the participants wore RBG’s trademark lace-style chokers, including Patricia Story, who organized the parade along with Jeanette Cunniff.

Patricia Story led the cart parade through Spanish Springs and to Lake Sumter Landing while wearing a lace trimmed robe in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

After the golf cart parade, the participants held a short march along the Lake Sumter Landing boardwalk.

Demonstrators of all ages and sexes march in support of women’s rights at Lake Sumter Landing.

Health

Villages Charter School resumes COVID-19 reporting as new cases identified

The Villages Charter School is battling more cases of the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus amid an apparent decision to resume reporting new cases to the Sumter County School District.
Health

2 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida tops 750,000 cases

Two more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida experienced yet another spike in cases and the total number of positive results soared past 750,000.
Crime

Citizens First teller helps nab suspect with fraudulent Villages Health check

A Citizens First Bank teller helped nabbed a suspect who was trying to cash a fraudulent check from The Villages Health.
Crime

Summerfield woman arrested after fraudulent return at Wal-Mart

A Summerfield woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to return merchandise for which she did not pay at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
News

Sumter and Marion Villagers can cast ballots at recreation centers

Villagers and area residents can take advantage of early voting opportunities for the Nov. 3 General Election.
News

LWV offers advice on casting your ballot as early voting draws near

The League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County is offering advice on casting your ballot as early voting draws near. You can also get personalized information about the candidates and amendments you'll be seeing on your ballot.
Crime

Woman escapes from abductor who allegedly killed teen at her home in Sumter County

A woman escaped from an abductor who allegedly killed a teenager at her home Saturday morning in Sumter County.
Health

Villages Charter School resumes COVID-19 reporting as new cases identified

The Villages Charter School is battling more cases of the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus amid an apparent decision to resume reporting new cases to the Sumter County School District.
Health

2 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida tops 750,000 cases

Two more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida experienced yet another spike in cases and the total number of positive results soared past 750,000.
Always Put The Brake On Near The Pond

It's always a good idea to put the golf cart brake on near a pond. This unfortunate incident happened at the Riley Grove Course at the Palmer Legends Country Club.
Great Egret Strolling Through Backyard In The Village Of Hillsborough

This great egret was strolling through a backyard in the Village of Hillsborough.
Male Cardinal Near Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this male cardinal in a tree near Fenney Nature Trail.
School bus in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager wonders why a school bus is making a stop in her neighborhood.
$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Citizens First teller helps nab suspect with fraudulent Villages Health check

A Citizens First Bank teller helped nabbed a suspect who was trying to cash a fraudulent check from The Villages Health.
Balanced scorecard keeps Villagers abreast of work of the District

Your Villages District government hums along quietly and efficiently and doesn't attract much attention from residents. But if Villagers want to stay abreast of the many accomplishments of the District, it's easy to do, thanks to the Balanced Scorecard.
News

Women invoke memory of Ruth Bader Ginsburg during rally in The Villages

More than 50 Villagers, their daughters, granddaughters and male friends rallied for women’s rights Saturday with a golf cart caravan from Spanish Springs to Lake Sumter Landing. Villages-News.com's David Towns was there.
Health

Villages Charter School resumes COVID-19 reporting as new cases identified

The Villages Charter School is battling more cases of the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus amid an apparent decision to resume reporting new cases to the Sumter County School District.
Health

2 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida tops 750,000 cases

Two more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida experienced yet another spike in cases and the total number of positive results soared past 750,000.
School bus in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager wonders why a school bus is making a stop in her neighborhood.
Why not let Villagers opt out of phone book delivery?

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says phone books are gathering dust so why deliver them to those who don't want them?
Trump's 'herd immunity' sacrifices the elderly

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader wonders if President Trump's "herd immunity" idea simply sacrifices the elderly.
Citizens First teller helps nab suspect with fraudulent Villages Health check

A Citizens First Bank teller helped nabbed a suspect who was trying to cash a fraudulent check from The Villages Health.
Summerfield woman arrested after fraudulent return at Wal-Mart

A Summerfield woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to return merchandise for which she did not pay at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Woman escapes from abductor who allegedly killed teen at her home in Sumter County

A woman escaped from an abductor who allegedly killed a teenager at her home Saturday morning in Sumter County.
