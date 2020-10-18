3 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area sees steady increase in cases

Three more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the tri-county continues to see a steady increase in cases of the deadly virus.

One of the latest fatalities lived in Marion County and the other two were residents of Marion County. They were identified Sunday by the Florida Department of Health as:

60-year-old Marion County man who tested positive July 31;

73-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 14; and

71-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Sept. 5.

Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up nine for a total of 767;

Leesburg up nine for a total of 1,351;

Summerfield up three for a total of 429;

Lady Lake up two for a total of 348; and

Fruitland Park up one for a total of 182.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,756 cases – an increase of 14 from Saturday to Sunday – among 1,565 men, 1,170 women, 10 non-residents and 11 people listed as unknown. A total of 205 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 738 in correctional facilities. There have been 79 deaths and 270 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 721 cases. Others have been identified in Coleman (656), Wildwood (449), Bushnell (323, 140 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 37 staff members), Oxford (139), Webster (100), Lake Panasoffkee (85), Center Hill (55), Sumterville (47) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (42). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 167 cases among 64 inmates and 103 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 21,368 – increase of 80

Men: 9,589

Women: 11,569

Non-residents: 84

People listed as unknown: 126

Deaths: 632

Hospitalizations: 2,001

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 8,168 – increase of 38

Men: 3,763

Women: 4,243

Non-residents: 54

People listed as unknown: 108

Cases in long-term care facilities: 664

Cases in correctional facilities: 267

Deaths: 218

Hospitalizations: 697

Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,016), Leesburg (1,351), Tavares (766), Eustis (643) and Mount Dora (628). The Villages is reporting 40 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 10,444 – increase of 28

Men: 4,261

Women: 6,156

Non-residents: 20

People listed as unknown: 7

Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,050

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,236

Deaths: 335

Hospitalizations: 1,034

Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,984), Summerfield (429), Belleview (377), Dunnellon (356) and Citra (193). The Villages is reporting six cases.

All told, Florida is reporting 755,020 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,539 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 745,492 are residents. A total of 49,355 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 23,671 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 16,168 deaths and 47,053 people have been hospitalized.