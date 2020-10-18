Sunday, October 18, 2020
80.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Competency evaluation ordered for Villager who threw fit over utility bill

Meta Minton

Charles Ian Kasner

A competency evaluation has been ordered for a Villager who threw a fit over his utility bill and was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing.

Last week in Sumter County Court, Judge Paul Militello ordered the evaluation of the mental status of 60-year-old Charles Kasner of the Village of Dunedin.

Kasner was arrested Sept. 8 after he went to the customer service office above Starbucks and “demanded” an employee remove his late fees for his water bill that was past due, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived on the scene, Kasner was “using his foot as a door stop and was actively yelling at the employee that was attempting to shut the door” at the customer service office. A deputy tried to calm Kasner down and persuade him to walk away. However, Kasner continued to raise his voice and “cause a commotion,” the report said.

Kasner, who last year filed to run for the Sumter County Commission but later withdrew from the race, was attracting a crowd due to his antics. He began shouting profanities at those who were watching his outburst. It got so bad “a group of ladies eating lunch at a table nearby” gathered their belongings and went inside, the report said. Kasner’s bizarre behavior included a threat to kill himself. Due to the suicidal threat, EMS was summoned to the scene.

The emergency crew’s arrival appeared to fuel Kasner’s outburst. The deputy wrote in the arrest report that Kasner “was going to continue to cause a scene and was intentionally doing so in an attempt to get his utility bill to be lowered by the employees that were standing outside the building.”

When Kasner was informed he was being placed under arrest, he refused to put his hands behind his back and pulled away from deputies. The deputies, with assistance from an EMT, took Kasner to the ground. “After a brief struggle,” they successfully handcuffed the Montreal native and placed him in the back of a patrol car.

He remains free on $1,250 bond.

Related Articles

News

Villagers react to CDD 5’s decision to stop accepting anonymous complaints

Villagers are reacting to Community Development District 5’s decision last week to stop accepting anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance. We've heard from both sides.
Read more
Crime

Villager completes anger management course after drunken scuffle

A Villager has completed an anger management course after a drunken scuffle at a restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Health

3 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area sees steady increase in cases

Three more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the tri-county continues to see a steady increase in cases of the deadly virus.
Read more
Crime

Villager to perform community service after lovers’ quarrel at Brownwood

A Villager has been ordered to perform 40 hours community service after a lovers' quarrel at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Read more
Crime

Man suffering apparent medical emergency arrested outside Longhorn Steakhouse

A man suffering an apparent medical emergency was arrested outside Longhorn Steakhouse in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Woman nabbed on fourth DUI as passenger hands off drink to teen son

A woman was nabbed on her fourth drunk driving charge while a passenger handed off a drink to her teen son during a traffic stop.
Read more
News

Coronavirus forces Lady Lake to update Halloween tradition

Coronavirus forces Lady Lake to update Halloween tradition. However, children will have the chance to trick or treat for candy. We've got details.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villagers react to CDD 5’s decision to stop accepting anonymous complaints

Villagers are reacting to Community Development District 5’s decision last week to stop accepting anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance. We've heard from both sides.
Read more
Crime

Villager completes anger management course after drunken scuffle

A Villager has completed an anger management course after a drunken scuffle at a restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Beautiful Sunrise On Lake Sumter

This beautiful sunrise accompanied a peaceful morning on Lake Sumter. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Always Put The Brake On Near The Pond

It's always a good idea to put the golf cart brake on near a pond. This unfortunate incident happened at the Riley Grove Course at the Palmer Legends Country Club. Thanks to Adi Sutarno for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Great Egret Strolling Through Backyard In The Village Of Hillsborough

This great egret was strolling through a backyard in the Village of Hillsborough. Thanks to David Guerra for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Hot air from blowhards over Trump’s taxes

A Village of El Cortez resident tries to correct misinformation about President’s Trump’s taxes in a previous Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Competency evaluation ordered for Villager who threw fit over utility bill

A competency evaluation has been ordered for a Villager who threw a fit over his utility bill and was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Health

Beat diabetes by getting fat out of your liver

Most Americans eat too much and exercise too little. That can have serious consequences. Dr. Gabe Mirkin has recommendations for leading a healthier life.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Competency evaluation ordered for Villager who threw fit over utility bill

A competency evaluation has been ordered for a Villager who threw a fit over his utility bill and was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
News

Villagers react to CDD 5’s decision to stop accepting anonymous complaints

Villagers are reacting to Community Development District 5’s decision last week to stop accepting anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance. We've heard from both sides.
Read more
Crime

Villager completes anger management course after drunken scuffle

A Villager has completed an anger management course after a drunken scuffle at a restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Hot air from blowhards over Trump’s taxes

A Village of El Cortez resident tries to correct misinformation about President’s Trump’s taxes in a previous Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Ken Stoff’s maskless meeting attendance

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, is questioning why a public official was allowed to go maskless during a recent government meeting in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

A possible remedy for the anonymous complaint system

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeSoto resident offers an idea for remedying problems with the anonymous complaint system in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Competency evaluation ordered for Villager who threw fit over utility bill

A competency evaluation has been ordered for a Villager who threw a fit over his utility bill and was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Crime

Villager completes anger management course after drunken scuffle

A Villager has completed an anger management course after a drunken scuffle at a restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Crime

Villager to perform community service after lovers’ quarrel at Brownwood

A Villager has been ordered to perform 40 hours community service after a lovers' quarrel at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,490FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,718FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
80.6 ° F
81 °
80 °
69 %
3.9mph
75 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
76 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment