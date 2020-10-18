Coronavirus forces Lady Lake to update Halloween tradition

The annual Lady Lake Not Too Scary Halloween Party will not be held this year due to the Coronavirus.
Instead, the Lady Lake will be hosting a drive-thru Halloween event. Children 12 and under will be able to drive or walk up to the Lady Lake Library between 4 and 6 p.m. Oct. 24 and get a free bag of candy. The goal is to give them a reusable shopping type bag filled with candy.
The annual Not Too Scary Halloween Event usually saw about $4,000 worth of candy given out.
The town is looking for donations of candy for this year’s event.
If you are able to donate, call (352) 430-0451 for arrangements for pick up or delivery of candy donations.
