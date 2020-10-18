Hot air from blowhards over Trump’s taxes

To the Editor:

For anyone in academia, who most likely never filed a personal or corporate tax return to express such stupidity in writing is the exact reason the U.S. finds itself in such turmoil. The Professor Emeritus who commented on Trump’s taxes never said whether it was his personal or corporate taxes. Anyone in the business knows about losses and loss carryovers and carry backs which Barack Obama extended to all taxpayers.

So, here we go again, someone with alphabet soup behind his name that has no practical experience expounds and probably spent a lifetime filling our kids heads with crap, expresses his opinion on the tax system which he obviously knows nothing about. It is a complicated mess which President Trump did his best to simplify for personal tax filers. The lobbyists who have created the complicated special interest loopholes and the legislators that passed this crap are the ones to blame.

Taking advantage of legitimate tax rules is all part of the system. However, if he cheated, avoided or evaded taxes that is an entirely different situation. No one has accused President Trump of that just a lot of hot air from blowhards that don’t know what they are talking about. Obviously this professor is one of them.

Put your pen to a few returns before you announce the the world you know what you are talking about. We are not all sheep and don’t need the B.S. My two cents.

Robert Nyce

Village of El Cortez