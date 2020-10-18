Man suffering apparent medical emergency arrested outside Longhorn Steakhouse

A man suffering an apparent medical emergency was arrested outside Longhorn Steakhouse in Lady Lake.

Police officers responded to the parking lot of the restaurant at Village Crossroads shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon where they found 29-year-old Tyler Joseph Alexander of Ocala, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Lake EMS was summoned to the scene and checked Alexander’s vital signs. He did not require medical attention.

He was found to be in possession of 7.7 grams of methamphetamine, Clonazepam and Buprenorphine Hydrochloride.

He initially claimed he found the drugs in a trash can. He later claimed he was taking the pills to wean himself off methamphetamine. He did not have a valid prescription for the pills.

He was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance. He was also wanted on a Sumter County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a charge of possession of cocaine. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $6,000 bond.