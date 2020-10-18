Villager completes anger management course after drunken scuffle

A Villager has completed an anger management course after a drunken scuffle at a restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing.

Pamela Lyness, 45, who lives in the Crestview Villas in the Village of Buttonwood, appeared to be intoxicated on the night of Jan. 17 when she entered City Fire at Lake Sumter Landing and shoved the man, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A female bartender intervened and escorted Lyness out of City Fire. The bartender said Lyness had been “cussing” at the man, the report indicated. Lyness told a deputy the man had been “spreading rumors” about her to another male with whom she was in a relationship. The Biloxi, Miss. native said she spotted the man at an outside table at City Fire and invited him to “fight” her, the report said. When a deputy attempted to speak with Lyness, she showed “irrational behavior.” She was arrested on a charge of battery.

Last month in Sumter County Court, Lyness submitted proof that she had completed an anger management course, which was part of a pre-trial intervention contract in which she entered into with the court. The charge against her is being dropped upon completion of the terms of the contract.