Sunday, October 18, 2020
80.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Villager completes anger management course after drunken scuffle

Meta Minton

Pamela Lyness

A Villager has completed an anger management course after a drunken scuffle at a restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing.

Pamela Lyness, 45, who lives in the Crestview Villas in the Village of Buttonwood, appeared to be intoxicated on the night of Jan. 17 when she entered City Fire at Lake Sumter Landing and shoved the man, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A female bartender intervened and escorted Lyness out of City Fire. The bartender said Lyness had been “cussing” at the man, the report indicated. Lyness told a deputy the man had been “spreading rumors” about her to another male with whom she was in a relationship. The Biloxi, Miss. native said she spotted the man at an outside table at City Fire and invited him to “fight” her, the report said. When a deputy attempted to speak with Lyness, she showed “irrational behavior.” She was arrested on a charge of battery.

Last month in Sumter County Court, Lyness submitted proof that she had completed an anger management course, which was part of a pre-trial intervention contract in which she entered into with the court. The charge against her is being dropped upon completion of the terms of the contract.

Related Articles

Health

3 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area sees steady increase in cases

Three more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the tri-county continues to see a steady increase in cases of the deadly virus.
Read more
Crime

Villager to perform community service after lovers’ quarrel at Brownwood

A Villager has been ordered to perform 40 hours community service after a lovers' quarrel at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Read more
Crime

Man suffering apparent medical emergency arrested outside Longhorn Steakhouse

A man suffering an apparent medical emergency was arrested outside Longhorn Steakhouse in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Woman nabbed on fourth DUI as passenger hands off drink to teen son

A woman was nabbed on her fourth drunk driving charge while a passenger handed off a drink to her teen son during a traffic stop.
Read more
News

Coronavirus forces Lady Lake to update Halloween tradition

Coronavirus forces Lady Lake to update Halloween tradition. However, children will have the chance to trick or treat for candy. We've got details.
Read more
News

Wildwood planning special ‘Tents with Treats’ drive-thru Halloween event

The city of Wildwood is preparing to host a special Halloween event on Friday, Oct. 30.
Read more
News

Officials keep close on eye on CDD 5’s decision to end anonymous complaints

Elected supervisors in The Villages are keeping a close on eye on Community Development District 5’s decision to end anonymous complaints when it comes to deed restriction violations.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

3 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area sees steady increase in cases

Three more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the tri-county continues to see a steady increase in cases of the deadly virus.
Read more
Crime

Villager to perform community service after lovers’ quarrel at Brownwood

A Villager has been ordered to perform 40 hours community service after a lovers' quarrel at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Beautiful Sunrise On Lake Sumter

This beautiful sunrise accompanied a peaceful morning on Lake Sumter. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Always Put The Brake On Near The Pond

It's always a good idea to put the golf cart brake on near a pond. This unfortunate incident happened at the Riley Grove Course at the Palmer Legends Country Club. Thanks to Adi Sutarno for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Great Egret Strolling Through Backyard In The Village Of Hillsborough

This great egret was strolling through a backyard in the Village of Hillsborough. Thanks to David Guerra for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Hot air from blowhards over Trump’s taxes

A Village of El Cortez resident tries to correct misinformation about President’s Trump’s taxes in a previous Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager completes anger management course after drunken scuffle

A Villager has completed an anger management course after a drunken scuffle at a restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Health

Beat diabetes by getting fat out of your liver

Most Americans eat too much and exercise too little. That can have serious consequences. Dr. Gabe Mirkin has recommendations for leading a healthier life.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Villager completes anger management course after drunken scuffle

A Villager has completed an anger management course after a drunken scuffle at a restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Health

3 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area sees steady increase in cases

Three more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the tri-county continues to see a steady increase in cases of the deadly virus.
Read more
Crime

Villager to perform community service after lovers’ quarrel at Brownwood

A Villager has been ordered to perform 40 hours community service after a lovers' quarrel at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Hot air from blowhards over Trump’s taxes

A Village of El Cortez resident tries to correct misinformation about President’s Trump’s taxes in a previous Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Ken Stoff’s maskless meeting attendance

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, is questioning why a public official was allowed to go maskless during a recent government meeting in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

A possible remedy for the anonymous complaint system

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeSoto resident offers an idea for remedying problems with the anonymous complaint system in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager completes anger management course after drunken scuffle

A Villager has completed an anger management course after a drunken scuffle at a restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Crime

Villager to perform community service after lovers’ quarrel at Brownwood

A Villager has been ordered to perform 40 hours community service after a lovers' quarrel at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Read more
Crime

Man suffering apparent medical emergency arrested outside Longhorn Steakhouse

A man suffering an apparent medical emergency was arrested outside Longhorn Steakhouse in Lady Lake.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,490FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,718FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
80.6 ° F
81 °
80 °
69 %
3.9mph
75 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
76 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment