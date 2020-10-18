Villager to perform community service after lovers’ quarrel at Brownwood

A Villager has been ordered to perform 40 hours community service after a lovers’ quarrel at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Gerald Francis Jordan, 64, who lives at 3816 Fir St. in the Village of Dunedin, was arrested Feb. 23 on a charge of battery.

On the day of his arrest, a woman who had been involved in an “intimate relationship” with Jordan, told police she had arrived at the square with a “male friend” and they were near a drink hut when she spotted Jordan up in the bleachers, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She waved at Jordan, encouraging him to come down from the bleachers so she could introduce him to her male friend. Jordan refused to come down so she walked up to him and tried to give him a kiss. Jordan swore at her and told her to go away. She started back down the bleachers. Jordan followed her down and an argument ensued over her male friend. Jordan, who appeared to be intoxicated, put his hand behind her head as if he was pulling her toward him to kiss her. Instead, he spit in her right eye, the report said. Jordan was handcuffed, placed in the back of a squad car and taken to the Sumter County Detention Center.

He had been ordered to have no contact with the woman, but this summer a judge decided to change the conditions of Jordan’s bond after the woman indicated she does not fear Jordan and would like to have contact with him again. The judge granted a motion allowing non-violent contact between the pair, but stipulated that Jordan must not use or possess alcohol.