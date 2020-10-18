Sunday, October 18, 2020
80.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Villagers react to CDD 5’s decision to stop accepting anonymous complaints

Meta Minton

Villagers are reacting to Community Development District 5’s decision last week to stop accepting anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance.

The CDD 5 Board of Supervisors on Friday voted 3-2 to end the practice of accepting anonymous complaints with regard to reporting violations such as lawn ornaments. 

Although the change will impact only the residents of CDD 5, it clearly struck a nerve with residents of The Villages.

“We do not agree with doing away with the anonymous complaints. Either of two things will happen. Either the neighborhoods will go downhill or neighbors will be further divided,” predicted Margaret Wilt who lives in the Morning View Villas in Community Development District 4.

She said the community is already too divided over politics.

Wilt suggested that those lodging complaints be required to give their address and allow Community Standards to judge whether the potential violation and the complainer are within the same vicinity, Wilt said.

“Yes, some will lie but it might stop many,” she said.

Richard McKee has lived in The Villages for 12 years and now lives in the Village of Pine Hills, in Community Development District 11.

He said that love them or hate them, the trolls serve a purpose.

“I believe the trolls have a lot to do with keeping The Villages a beautiful place. It is my belief that the only people that would object to the trolls are people that have something to hide,” he said.

However, Darrell Wennersten of the Village of Summerhill applauded the bold action take by CDD 5.

“You may have a small item in your yard such as a lawn ornament that none of your neighbors care about if it is there. You may have that small white cross in your yard that your neighbors respect that it is there for personal and very sentimental reasons that only they understand why you put it there. You may have have plants or trees that have been in your yard since you have moved in,” Wennersten said.

Those are none of the trolls’ business, he said.

“They may not even live in The Villages. Even under the law, you have the right to know who your accusers are. Why should this be any different?” he asked.

Chuck Wildzunas

Reed Panos

The CDD 5 decision could play out in the Nov. 3 election between CDD 5 incumbent Chuck Wildzunas and challenger Reed Panos of the Village of Sunset Pointe.

Panos said he has spent hours and hours at postal stations talking to CDD 5 voters about the anonymous complaint system. He said those conversations indicated that about 80 percent of the residents wanted to eliminate anonymous complaints.

Wildzunas, a resident of the Village of Winifred, was in the minority in Friday’s 3-2 vote to end anonymous complaints.

“I think we’re making a big mistake by doing this,” he said.

Related Articles

Crime

Villager completes anger management course after drunken scuffle

A Villager has completed an anger management course after a drunken scuffle at a restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Health

3 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area sees steady increase in cases

Three more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the tri-county continues to see a steady increase in cases of the deadly virus.
Read more
Crime

Villager to perform community service after lovers’ quarrel at Brownwood

A Villager has been ordered to perform 40 hours community service after a lovers' quarrel at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Read more
Crime

Man suffering apparent medical emergency arrested outside Longhorn Steakhouse

A man suffering an apparent medical emergency was arrested outside Longhorn Steakhouse in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Woman nabbed on fourth DUI as passenger hands off drink to teen son

A woman was nabbed on her fourth drunk driving charge while a passenger handed off a drink to her teen son during a traffic stop.
Read more
News

Coronavirus forces Lady Lake to update Halloween tradition

Coronavirus forces Lady Lake to update Halloween tradition. However, children will have the chance to trick or treat for candy. We've got details.
Read more
News

Wildwood planning special ‘Tents with Treats’ drive-thru Halloween event

The city of Wildwood is preparing to host a special Halloween event on Friday, Oct. 30.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Villager completes anger management course after drunken scuffle

A Villager has completed an anger management course after a drunken scuffle at a restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Health

3 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area sees steady increase in cases

Three more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the tri-county continues to see a steady increase in cases of the deadly virus.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Beautiful Sunrise On Lake Sumter

This beautiful sunrise accompanied a peaceful morning on Lake Sumter. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Always Put The Brake On Near The Pond

It's always a good idea to put the golf cart brake on near a pond. This unfortunate incident happened at the Riley Grove Course at the Palmer Legends Country Club. Thanks to Adi Sutarno for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Great Egret Strolling Through Backyard In The Village Of Hillsborough

This great egret was strolling through a backyard in the Village of Hillsborough. Thanks to David Guerra for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Hot air from blowhards over Trump’s taxes

A Village of El Cortez resident tries to correct misinformation about President’s Trump’s taxes in a previous Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager completes anger management course after drunken scuffle

A Villager has completed an anger management course after a drunken scuffle at a restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Health

Beat diabetes by getting fat out of your liver

Most Americans eat too much and exercise too little. That can have serious consequences. Dr. Gabe Mirkin has recommendations for leading a healthier life.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villagers react to CDD 5’s decision to stop accepting anonymous complaints

Villagers are reacting to Community Development District 5’s decision last week to stop accepting anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance. We've heard from both sides.
Read more
Crime

Villager completes anger management course after drunken scuffle

A Villager has completed an anger management course after a drunken scuffle at a restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Health

3 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area sees steady increase in cases

Three more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the tri-county continues to see a steady increase in cases of the deadly virus.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Hot air from blowhards over Trump’s taxes

A Village of El Cortez resident tries to correct misinformation about President’s Trump’s taxes in a previous Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Ken Stoff’s maskless meeting attendance

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, is questioning why a public official was allowed to go maskless during a recent government meeting in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

A possible remedy for the anonymous complaint system

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeSoto resident offers an idea for remedying problems with the anonymous complaint system in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager completes anger management course after drunken scuffle

A Villager has completed an anger management course after a drunken scuffle at a restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Crime

Villager to perform community service after lovers’ quarrel at Brownwood

A Villager has been ordered to perform 40 hours community service after a lovers' quarrel at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Read more
Crime

Man suffering apparent medical emergency arrested outside Longhorn Steakhouse

A man suffering an apparent medical emergency was arrested outside Longhorn Steakhouse in Lady Lake.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,490FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,718FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
80.6 ° F
81 °
80 °
69 %
3.9mph
75 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
76 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment