Wildwood planning special ‘Tents with Treats’ drive-thru Halloween event

The city of Wildwood is preparing to host a special Halloween event on Friday, Oct. 30.

The drive-thru event, titled Tents with Treats Spooktakular Friday, will allow participants to stay in their vehicles. They will be asked to judge the decorated tents provided by various groups, organizations and businesses from throughout the local community and will in turn receive a bag of candy and prizes.

The event, which is being put on by Wildwood’s Parks & Recreation Department, will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the Wildwood Community Center, located at 6500 Powell Rd. For more information, call (352) 461-0134.