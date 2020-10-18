Sunday, October 18, 2020
80.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Woman nabbed on fourth DUI as passenger hands off drink to teen son

Meta Minton

Andrea Pennington

A woman was nabbed on her fourth drunk driving charge while a passenger handed off a drink to her teen son during a traffic stop.

Andrea Kay Pennington, 44, of Fruitland Park, was driving a black Dodge pickup at 1:30 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 441 near State Road 19 when the vehicle’s swerving and slower-than-normal speed caught the attention of a Lake County sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy spotted a can of Twisted Tea, an alcoholic beverage, in the vehicle, according to the arrest report. There was also a “plastic bag hanging from the front dash board with multiple open beer cans inside,” the report said.

The deputy asked Pennington how much she’d had to drink and she admitted she’d had “a couple beers.”

The Sioux Falls, S.D. native’s 17-year-old son was in possession of the can of Twisted Tea. A front seat passenger, who is the teen’s father, admitted he passed the can to his son when the traffic stop was initiated.

Pennington refused to provide a breath sample. She had been convicted on DUI charges in 2014 in Lake County and in 2001 and 2007 in Sioux Falls. She was arrested on a third degree felony charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $10,000 bond.

Related Articles

News

Coronavirus forces Lady Lake to update Halloween tradition

Coronavirus forces Lady Lake to update Halloween tradition. However, children will have the chance to trick or treat for candy. We've got details.
Read more
News

Wildwood planning special ‘Tents with Treats’ drive-thru Halloween event

The city of Wildwood is preparing to host a special Halloween event on Friday, Oct. 30.
Read more
News

Officials keep close on eye on CDD 5’s decision to end anonymous complaints

Elected supervisors in The Villages are keeping a close on eye on Community Development District 5’s decision to end anonymous complaints when it comes to deed restriction violations.
Read more
News

Women invoke memory of Ruth Bader Ginsburg during rally in The Villages

More than 50 Villagers, their daughters, granddaughters and male friends rallied for women’s rights Saturday with a golf cart caravan from Spanish Springs to Lake Sumter Landing. Villages-News.com's David Towns was there.
Read more
Health

Villages Charter School resumes COVID-19 reporting as new cases identified

The Villages Charter School is battling more cases of the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus amid an apparent decision to resume reporting new cases to the Sumter County School District.
Read more
Health

2 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida tops 750,000 cases

Two more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida experienced yet another spike in cases and the total number of positive results soared past 750,000.
Read more
Crime

Citizens First teller helps nab suspect with fraudulent Villages Health check

A Citizens First Bank teller helped nabbed a suspect who was trying to cash a fraudulent check from The Villages Health.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Coronavirus forces Lady Lake to update Halloween tradition

Coronavirus forces Lady Lake to update Halloween tradition. However, children will have the chance to trick or treat for candy. We've got details.
Read more
News

Wildwood planning special ‘Tents with Treats’ drive-thru Halloween event

The city of Wildwood is preparing to host a special Halloween event on Friday, Oct. 30.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Beautiful Sunrise On Lake Sumter

This beautiful sunrise accompanied a peaceful morning on Lake Sumter. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Always Put The Brake On Near The Pond

It's always a good idea to put the golf cart brake on near a pond. This unfortunate incident happened at the Riley Grove Course at the Palmer Legends Country Club. Thanks to Adi Sutarno for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Great Egret Strolling Through Backyard In The Village Of Hillsborough

This great egret was strolling through a backyard in the Village of Hillsborough. Thanks to David Guerra for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Hot air from blowhards over Trump’s taxes

A Village of El Cortez resident tries to correct misinformation about President’s Trump’s taxes in a previous Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Woman nabbed on fourth DUI as passenger hands off drink to teen son

A woman was nabbed on her fourth drunk driving charge while a passenger handed off a drink to her teen son during a traffic stop.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Health

Beat diabetes by getting fat out of your liver

Most Americans eat too much and exercise too little. That can have serious consequences. Dr. Gabe Mirkin has recommendations for leading a healthier life.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Woman nabbed on fourth DUI as passenger hands off drink to teen son

A woman was nabbed on her fourth drunk driving charge while a passenger handed off a drink to her teen son during a traffic stop.
Read more
News

Coronavirus forces Lady Lake to update Halloween tradition

Coronavirus forces Lady Lake to update Halloween tradition. However, children will have the chance to trick or treat for candy. We've got details.
Read more
News

Wildwood planning special ‘Tents with Treats’ drive-thru Halloween event

The city of Wildwood is preparing to host a special Halloween event on Friday, Oct. 30.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Hot air from blowhards over Trump’s taxes

A Village of El Cortez resident tries to correct misinformation about President’s Trump’s taxes in a previous Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Ken Stoff’s maskless meeting attendance

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, is questioning why a public official was allowed to go maskless during a recent government meeting in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

A possible remedy for the anonymous complaint system

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeSoto resident offers an idea for remedying problems with the anonymous complaint system in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Woman nabbed on fourth DUI as passenger hands off drink to teen son

A woman was nabbed on her fourth drunk driving charge while a passenger handed off a drink to her teen son during a traffic stop.
Read more
Crime

Citizens First teller helps nab suspect with fraudulent Villages Health check

A Citizens First Bank teller helped nabbed a suspect who was trying to cash a fraudulent check from The Villages Health.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman arrested after fraudulent return at Wal-Mart

A Summerfield woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to return merchandise for which she did not pay at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,490FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,718FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
80.6 ° F
81 °
80 °
69 %
3.9mph
75 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
76 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment