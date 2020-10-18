Woman nabbed on fourth DUI as passenger hands off drink to teen son

A woman was nabbed on her fourth drunk driving charge while a passenger handed off a drink to her teen son during a traffic stop.

Andrea Kay Pennington, 44, of Fruitland Park, was driving a black Dodge pickup at 1:30 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 441 near State Road 19 when the vehicle’s swerving and slower-than-normal speed caught the attention of a Lake County sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy spotted a can of Twisted Tea, an alcoholic beverage, in the vehicle, according to the arrest report. There was also a “plastic bag hanging from the front dash board with multiple open beer cans inside,” the report said.

The deputy asked Pennington how much she’d had to drink and she admitted she’d had “a couple beers.”

The Sioux Falls, S.D. native’s 17-year-old son was in possession of the can of Twisted Tea. A front seat passenger, who is the teen’s father, admitted he passed the can to his son when the traffic stop was initiated.

Pennington refused to provide a breath sample. She had been convicted on DUI charges in 2014 in Lake County and in 2001 and 2007 in Sioux Falls. She was arrested on a third degree felony charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $10,000 bond.