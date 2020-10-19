2 more local residents die of COVID-19 as new cases identified near The Villages

Two more local residents have lost their battles with the COVID-19 virus as cases continue to be identified just outside the confines of The Villages.

One of the latest fatalities was from Sumter County and the other was a resident of Marion County. They were identified Monday by the Florida Department of Health as:

73-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive Aug. 20; and

71-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Oct. 2.

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in The Villages on Monday. In fact, three cases that had been attributed to mega-retirement community were removed from the overall list, bringing the total (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) to 764. But 17 new cases were reported in communities just outside the confines of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Those include:

Leesburg up 13 for a total of 1,364;

Wildwood up one for a total of 450;

Lady Lake up one for a total of 349;

Summerfield up one for a total of 430; and

Belleview up one for a total of 378.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,754 cases – a decrease of two from Sunday to Monday – among 1,562 men, 1,171 women, 10 non-residents and 11 people listed as unknown. A total of 206 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 739 in correctional facilities. There have been 80 deaths and 270 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 718 cases. Besides those mentioned above in Wildwood, others have been identified in Coleman (656), Bushnell (323, 140 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 37 staff members), Oxford (139), Webster (100), Lake Panasoffkee (85), Center Hill (55), Sumterville (47) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (42). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 155 cases among 51 inmates and 104 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 21,407 – increase of 39

Men: 9,605

Women: 11,590

Non-residents: 85

People listed as unknown: 127

Deaths: 633

Hospitalizations: 2,005

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 8,195 – increase of 27

Men: 3,777

Women: 4,254

Non-residents: 55

People listed as unknown: 109

Cases in long-term care facilities: 664

Cases in correctional facilities: 267

Deaths: 218

Hospitalizations: 700

Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,026), Leesburg (1,364), Tavares (768), Eustis (644) and Mount Dora (629). The Villages also is reporting 40 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 10,458 – increase of 14

Men: 4,266

Women: 6,165

Non-residents: 20

People listed as unknown: 7

Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,051

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,236

Deaths: 335

Hospitalizations: 1,035

Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,993), Summerfield (430), Belleview (378), Dunnellon (355) and Citra (193). The Villages is reporting six cases. A total of 1,421 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (103) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 756,727 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 1,707 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 747,183 are residents. A total of 49,401 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 23,682 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 16,222 deaths and 47,125 people have been hospitalized.