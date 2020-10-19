Monday, October 19, 2020
The Villages
Home Health

2 more local residents die of COVID-19 as new cases identified near The Villages

Larry D. Croom

Two more local residents have lost their battles with the COVID-19 virus as cases continue to be identified just outside the confines of The Villages.

One of the latest fatalities was from Sumter County and the other was a resident of Marion County. They were identified Monday by the Florida Department of Health as:

  • 73-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive Aug. 20; and
  • 71-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Oct. 2.

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in The Villages on Monday. In fact, three cases that had been attributed to mega-retirement community were removed from the overall list, bringing the total (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) to 764. But 17 new cases were reported in communities just outside the confines of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Those include:

  • Leesburg up 13 for a total of 1,364;
  • Wildwood up one for a total of 450;
  • Lady Lake up one for a total of 349;
  • Summerfield up one for a total of 430; and
  • Belleview up one for a total of 378.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,754 cases – a decrease of two from Sunday to Monday – among 1,562 men, 1,171 women, 10 non-residents and 11 people listed as unknown. A total of 206 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 739 in correctional facilities. There have been 80 deaths and 270 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 718 cases. Besides those mentioned above in Wildwood, others have been identified in Coleman (656), Bushnell (323, 140 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 37 staff members), Oxford (139), Webster (100), Lake Panasoffkee (85), Center Hill (55), Sumterville (47) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (42). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 155 cases among 51 inmates and 104 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 21,407 – increase of 39
  • Men: 9,605
  • Women: 11,590
  • Non-residents: 85
  • People listed as unknown: 127
  • Deaths: 633
  • Hospitalizations: 2,005

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,195 – increase of 27
  • Men: 3,777
  • Women: 4,254
  • Non-residents: 55
  • People listed as unknown: 109
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 664
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 267
  • Deaths: 218
  • Hospitalizations: 700
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,026), Leesburg (1,364), Tavares (768), Eustis (644) and Mount Dora (629). The Villages also is reporting 40 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 10,458 – increase of 14
  • Men: 4,266
  • Women: 6,165
  • Non-residents: 20
  • People listed as unknown: 7
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,051
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,236
  • Deaths: 335
  • Hospitalizations: 1,035
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,993), Summerfield (430), Belleview (378), Dunnellon (355) and Citra (193). The Villages is reporting six cases. A total of 1,421 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (103) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 756,727 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 1,707 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 747,183 are residents. A total of 49,401 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 23,682 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 16,222 deaths and 47,125 people have been hospitalized.

Related Articles

Crime

Sumter County residents can provide input online for comprehensive plan

Sumter County is encouraging its residents and businesses to participate online or in-person to provide input on updating the county’s comprehensive plan. We've got the link where you can go online and make your voice heard.
Read more
News

Ousted Lake County commissioner a surprise pitch for Lady Lake job

A Lady Lake commissioner on Monday night pitched an ousted Lake County commissioner to serve as the temporary town manager
Read more
Crime

Brightview golf course maintenance manager sentenced to probation

A Brightview golf course maintenance manager has been placed on probation after punching his son who spilled macaroni and cheese on a kitchen counter.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake father formally charged in shooting that killed son

A Lady Lake father has been formally charged in an accidental shooting that claimed the life of his 12-year-old son.
Read more
Crime

High-speed chase on I-75 ends with DUI arrest at Wildwood restaurant

A high-speed chase on Interstate 75 ended with a drunk driving arrest at a Wildwood restaurant.
Read more
Crime

Lake Deaton RV Park resident arrested after spotted driving over median

A Lake Deaton RV Park resident was arrested after he was spotted driving over a median on State Road 44.
Read more
Crime

Honduran construction worker nabbed for driving without license

A construction worker from Honduras was arrested after he was caught driving without a license.
Read more
Photos

Photos

Egret Checking Out A Pond In The Village Of Collier

This egret was checking out a pond in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Beautiful Sunrise On Lake Sumter

This beautiful sunrise accompanied a peaceful morning on Lake Sumter. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Always Put The Brake On Near The Pond

It's always a good idea to put the golf cart brake on near a pond. This unfortunate incident happened at the Riley Grove Course at the Palmer Legends Country Club. Thanks to Adi Sutarno for sharing!
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Good riddance to the trolls

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, applauds the recent action by Community Development District 5 to rein in the trolls.
Read more
Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Opinions

Opinions

Drugs given to President Trump for COVID-19

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks at the drugs given to President Trump to treat COVID-19.
Read more
