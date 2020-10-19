Area residents invited to attend upcoming ‘Back the Blue Rally’ in Wildwood

Area residents will be able to show their appreciation for first responders at an upcoming event in Wildwood.

The Back the Blue Rally/First Responders Appreciation Day will be held Friday, Oct. 24 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Spyder MX Action Sports Complex, located at 4222 U.S. 301 in Wildwood. The event is free to attend and is being sponsored by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, L.A. Wrapz, Rat Rods Wood Fire Pizza and the Spyder MX Action Sports Complex.

Those attending will be able to enjoy a K-9 demonstration and get an up-close view of a variety of law enforcement and fire department vehicles, as well as choppers and drones. There also will be face painting, bounce houses, food vendors, a Motocross exhibition and live music provided by AC/Duce/C, a fully costumed AC/DC tribute band.