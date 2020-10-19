Monday, October 19, 2020
75.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Area residents invited to attend upcoming ‘Back the Blue Rally’ in Wildwood

Larry D. Croom

Area residents will be able to show their appreciation for first responders at an upcoming event in Wildwood.

The Back the Blue Rally/First Responders Appreciation Day will be held Friday, Oct. 24 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Spyder MX Action Sports Complex, located at 4222 U.S. 301 in Wildwood. The event is free to attend and is being sponsored by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, L.A. Wrapz, Rat Rods Wood Fire Pizza and the Spyder MX Action Sports Complex.

Those attending will be able to enjoy a K-9 demonstration and get an up-close view of a variety of law enforcement and fire department vehicles, as well as choppers and drones. There also will be face painting, bounce houses, food vendors, a Motocross exhibition and live music provided by AC/Duce/C, a fully costumed AC/DC tribute band.

Related Articles

News

Thousands of golfers in The Villages on verge of losing ‘reasonable accommodation’

A new limit on “reasonable accommodation” has upset many golfers in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Competency evaluation ordered for Villager who threw fit over utility bill

A competency evaluation has been ordered for a Villager who threw a fit over his utility bill and was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
News

Villagers react to CDD 5’s decision to stop accepting anonymous complaints

Villagers are reacting to Community Development District 5’s decision last week to stop accepting anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance. We've heard from both sides.
Read more
Crime

Villager completes anger management course after drunken scuffle

A Villager has completed an anger management course after a drunken scuffle at a restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Health

3 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area sees steady increase in cases

Three more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the tri-county continues to see a steady increase in cases of the deadly virus.
Read more
Crime

Villager to perform community service after lovers’ quarrel at Brownwood

A Villager has been ordered to perform 40 hours community service after a lovers' quarrel at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Read more
Crime

Man suffering apparent medical emergency arrested outside Longhorn Steakhouse

A man suffering an apparent medical emergency was arrested outside Longhorn Steakhouse in Lady Lake.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Thousands of golfers in The Villages on verge of losing ‘reasonable accommodation’

A new limit on “reasonable accommodation” has upset many golfers in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Competency evaluation ordered for Villager who threw fit over utility bill

A competency evaluation has been ordered for a Villager who threw a fit over his utility bill and was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Egret Checking Out A Pond In The Village Of Collier

This egret was checking out a pond in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Beautiful Sunrise On Lake Sumter

This beautiful sunrise accompanied a peaceful morning on Lake Sumter. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Always Put The Brake On Near The Pond

It's always a good idea to put the golf cart brake on near a pond. This unfortunate incident happened at the Riley Grove Course at the Palmer Legends Country Club. Thanks to Adi Sutarno for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Good riddance to the trolls

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, applauds the recent action by Community Development District 5 to rein in the trolls.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Competency evaluation ordered for Villager who threw fit over utility bill

A competency evaluation has been ordered for a Villager who threw a fit over his utility bill and was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Drugs given to President Trump for COVID-19

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks at the drugs given to President Trump to treat COVID-19.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Area residents invited to attend upcoming ‘Back the Blue Rally’ in Wildwood

Area residents will be able to show their appreciation for first responders at an upcoming event in Wildwood.
Read more
News

Thousands of golfers in The Villages on verge of losing ‘reasonable accommodation’

A new limit on “reasonable accommodation” has upset many golfers in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Competency evaluation ordered for Villager who threw fit over utility bill

A competency evaluation has been ordered for a Villager who threw a fit over his utility bill and was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Good riddance to the trolls

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, applauds the recent action by Community Development District 5 to rein in the trolls.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villagers should grow up and talk to their neighbors

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident argues that Villagers should grow up and talk to their neighbors about deed compliance violations.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Is there sufficient manpower to monitor deed compliance?

A Village of St. Charles resident asks whether there is sufficient manpower to monitor deed compliance in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Competency evaluation ordered for Villager who threw fit over utility bill

A competency evaluation has been ordered for a Villager who threw a fit over his utility bill and was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Crime

Villager completes anger management course after drunken scuffle

A Villager has completed an anger management course after a drunken scuffle at a restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Crime

Villager to perform community service after lovers’ quarrel at Brownwood

A Villager has been ordered to perform 40 hours community service after a lovers' quarrel at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,490FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,718FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
mist
75.2 ° F
77 °
73.4 °
100 %
4.4mph
75 %
Tue
85 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
75 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment