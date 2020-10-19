Brightview golf course maintenance manager sentenced to probation

A Brightview golf course maintenance manager has been placed on probation after punching his son who spilled macaroni and cheese on a kitchen counter.

Edmond Harrison Maltby III, 55, who lives at Lakeside Landings in Oxford, pleaded no contest earlier this month to a charge of battery in Sumter County Court. He has been placed on probation for 12 months.

Maltby’s son was “upset and crying” when Wildwood police arrived at about 6 p.m. Sept. 5 at the scene of the altercation on Admiral Way. He said he had arrived home from work and was heating up macaroni and cheese in the microwave, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

When he spilled some of the macaroni and cheese on the kitchen counter, his father, “got upset and started yelling at him.” He said Maltby raised his fists in a threatening manner. He said Maltby, who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weights 215 pounds, then punched him in the side of his head.

Maltby told police that after the macaroni and cheese was spilled, he told his son “to wake up and watch what he was doing.” He said he and his son began yelling at each other and got into a “wrestling match and ended up on the floor.” Maltby said he did not remember punching his son.

Maltby had slurred speech and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, the arrest report said. He admitted he had “several beers” around 2 p.m. that day. He also noted that his son takes medication for anxiety.

Before joining Brightview in The Villages in 2015, Maltby was director of golf course maintenance at Reunion Resort and Club in Kissimmee.