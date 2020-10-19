Monday, October 19, 2020
Honduran construction worker nabbed for driving without license

Meta Minton

Elias Josue Enamorado Hernandez

A construction worker from Honduras was arrested after he was caught driving without a license.

Elias Josue Enamorado Hernandez, 37, of Orlando, was driving a silver pickup truck with an expired Pennsylvania license plate when he was pulled over at 7:18 a.m. Sunday at U.S. 301 and County Road 466 in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Hernandez admitted he did not have a Florida driver’s license and handed over a Honduran passport and driver’s license. He said he has been working in construction and living in Orlando for the past two months.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.

