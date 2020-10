To the Editor:

Is it true that The Villages does not have enough people in place to survey and enforce the deed restrictions that are in place when we purchase property here in “America’s Friendliest Hometown?”

And what is “age restricted” anyway? Maybe the “guardians of good taste” simply don’t have enough staff to look over District 5. Would that make us the first Villages’ slum in the future because the alleged supervisors can’t take the heat?

Michael Jones

Village of St. Charles