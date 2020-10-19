Lake Deaton RV Park resident arrested after spotted driving over median

A Lake Deaton RV Park resident was arrested after he was spotted driving over a median on State Road 44.

Harold Wayne Troutman Jr., 47, had been at the wheel of a silver utility vehicle when he drove over the median on State Road 44 just east of U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During the traffic stop, he handed over a Florida identification card and claimed he had a valid Illinois driver’s license. He said he has been living in Florida for six years. A check revealed his Illinois driver’s license had been suspended.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.