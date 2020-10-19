Monday, October 19, 2020
70.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Louis Hurley Nichols

Staff Report

Louis Nichols

Louis Hurley Nichols, 89, passed away peacefully October 16, 2020.

Mr. Nichols was born to Robert Henry Nichols and Celia Aliene Snowden on April 12, 1931 in Oxford, Florida. He was the owner of Rafter J Ranch and raised cattle on the land settled by his great-grandfather in the mid-1800s. He was a good and faithful friend to many throughout his years. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He’s remembered by many as a talented storyteller and he never ran out of jokes.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Vonnie Nichols; son, Kevin Nichols; daughters, Yvette Hobkirk (Scott) and Kahn Distel (Eric); grandsons, Dwayne Hobkirk (Felicia), Ian Nichols (Jillian) and Chase Hobkirk (Kendra); granddaughters, Mackenzie Ryburn and Delaney Ryburn and was “Pop-Pop” to six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, October 21, 2020 with the service at 11:00 at Banks Page Theus Funeral Home in Wildwood, followed by a graveside memorial at Nichols Cemetery in Oxford. Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Muriel G. Myers

Muriel Myers immigrated to the United States in 1944.
Read more
Obituaries

Jay G. Jinks III

SFC Jay Jinks was an Army Green Beret who fought his last battle with cancer the same way he would any other fight -- with bravery, courage and defying the odds.
Read more
Obituaries

Thomas Yaeger

Tom Yaeger loved golfing, bowling, having a vegetable garden, watching the Green Bay Packers and he could assemble or fix almost anything.
Read more
Obituaries

Richard Okamoto

Dick Okamoto was a social, active man who was deeply involved in baseball, golf, fishing trips with friends, but most of all, bowling, in which he truly excelled.
Read more
Obituaries

Donna Ruth Brookman

Donna Brookman was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, avid crafter and gourmet cook.
Read more
Obituaries

Kathryn Leigh Thurgaland

Kathryn Thurgaland, an Ocklawaha resident who graduated from The Villages Charter High School in 2020, was killed in a automobile accident Oct. 10 on U.S. 301.
Read more
Obituaries

Carl W. Hummel Sr.

Carl Hummel was an ardent fan of the NY Yankees, NY Giants and loved to play golf.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Competency evaluation ordered for Villager who threw fit over utility bill

A competency evaluation has been ordered for a Villager who threw a fit over his utility bill and was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
News

Villagers react to CDD 5’s decision to stop accepting anonymous complaints

Villagers are reacting to Community Development District 5’s decision last week to stop accepting anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance. We've heard from both sides.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Beautiful Sunrise On Lake Sumter

This beautiful sunrise accompanied a peaceful morning on Lake Sumter. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Always Put The Brake On Near The Pond

It's always a good idea to put the golf cart brake on near a pond. This unfortunate incident happened at the Riley Grove Course at the Palmer Legends Country Club. Thanks to Adi Sutarno for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Great Egret Strolling Through Backyard In The Village Of Hillsborough

This great egret was strolling through a backyard in the Village of Hillsborough. Thanks to David Guerra for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Hot air from blowhards over Trump’s taxes

A Village of El Cortez resident tries to correct misinformation about President’s Trump’s taxes in a previous Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Competency evaluation ordered for Villager who threw fit over utility bill

A competency evaluation has been ordered for a Villager who threw a fit over his utility bill and was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Health

Beat diabetes by getting fat out of your liver

Most Americans eat too much and exercise too little. That can have serious consequences. Dr. Gabe Mirkin has recommendations for leading a healthier life.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Thousands of golfers in The Villages on verge of losing ‘reasonable accommodation’

A new limit on “reasonable accommodation” has upset many golfers in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Competency evaluation ordered for Villager who threw fit over utility bill

A competency evaluation has been ordered for a Villager who threw a fit over his utility bill and was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
News

Villagers react to CDD 5’s decision to stop accepting anonymous complaints

Villagers are reacting to Community Development District 5’s decision last week to stop accepting anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance. We've heard from both sides.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Hot air from blowhards over Trump’s taxes

A Village of El Cortez resident tries to correct misinformation about President’s Trump’s taxes in a previous Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Ken Stoff’s maskless meeting attendance

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, is questioning why a public official was allowed to go maskless during a recent government meeting in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

A possible remedy for the anonymous complaint system

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeSoto resident offers an idea for remedying problems with the anonymous complaint system in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Competency evaluation ordered for Villager who threw fit over utility bill

A competency evaluation has been ordered for a Villager who threw a fit over his utility bill and was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Crime

Villager completes anger management course after drunken scuffle

A Villager has completed an anger management course after a drunken scuffle at a restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Crime

Villager to perform community service after lovers’ quarrel at Brownwood

A Villager has been ordered to perform 40 hours community service after a lovers' quarrel at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,490FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,719FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
70.5 ° F
73 °
68 °
88 %
0.3mph
0 %
Mon
84 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
77 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
86 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment