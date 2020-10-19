Louis Hurley Nichols, 89, passed away peacefully October 16, 2020.

Mr. Nichols was born to Robert Henry Nichols and Celia Aliene Snowden on April 12, 1931 in Oxford, Florida. He was the owner of Rafter J Ranch and raised cattle on the land settled by his great-grandfather in the mid-1800s. He was a good and faithful friend to many throughout his years. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He’s remembered by many as a talented storyteller and he never ran out of jokes.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Vonnie Nichols; son, Kevin Nichols; daughters, Yvette Hobkirk (Scott) and Kahn Distel (Eric); grandsons, Dwayne Hobkirk (Felicia), Ian Nichols (Jillian) and Chase Hobkirk (Kendra); granddaughters, Mackenzie Ryburn and Delaney Ryburn and was “Pop-Pop” to six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, October 21, 2020 with the service at 11:00 at Banks Page Theus Funeral Home in Wildwood, followed by a graveside memorial at Nichols Cemetery in Oxford. Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.