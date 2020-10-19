Muriel G. Myers, age 95, of The Villages, Florida passed away at her home on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

She was born in Basingstoke, England to the late Harold and Edith McCleester. Raised in Basingstoke, England, Muriel met and married Melvin during World War II and immigrated to the U.S. in 1944.

Survivors include her son Melvyn Myers and Daughter-in-law Donna Myers; Granddaughter Shauna (Myers) Vezina and Grandson Brandon Myers; Great grandchildren Nicole and Stephen Myers, Guy and Gabby Vezina.

She was preceded in death by her husband Melvin Eugene Myers (2014) and her parents. No services will be held.