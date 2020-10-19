Sumter County residents can provide input online for comprehensive plan

Sumter County is encouraging its residents and businesses to participate online or in-person to provide input on updating the county’s comprehensive plan. This plan is required of every city and county in Florida, as per Chapter 163, Florida Statutes, and must be updated at a minimum of every seven years. The county’s plan was last updated in 2015.

The county is seeking public input on the long-term vision, priorities, opportunities and needs of the county.

Anyone interested in providing their input can also visit the project website online at https://smeinc.mysocialpinpoint.com/sumter-county-comprehensive-plan and provide feedback.

There will be different opportunities available for the public to participate. In-person meetings will be at the following locations and dates:

Thursday, Oct. 22 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Lake Panasoffkee Recreation Center 1589 County Road 459, Lake Panasoffkee

Monday, Oct. 26 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

6500 Powell Road, Wildwood

Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Sumter County Fairgrounds at 7620 State Road 471, Bushnell

“Community engagement is important to the county,” said Karl Holley, Development Services director. “The comprehensive plan provides long-range guidance to 2040, so now is the time for the public to provide their input.”

For further information about the upcoming workshops and the Comprehensive Plan update, contact Holley at (352) 689-4400 or [email protected].