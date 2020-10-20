7 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida tops 760,000 cases of deadly virus

Seven more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 760,000 cases of the deadly virus.

Three of the latest fatalities were residents of Sumter County and four lived in Marion County. No information was provided about three of the Marion County residents but the others were identified as:

81-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive Sept. 30;

75-year-old Sumter County woman who tested positive Oct. 7;

52-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive Oct. 12; and

69-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Oct. 7.

Twenty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up two for a total of 765;

Leesburg up six for a total of 1,370;

Wildwood up four for a total of 454;

Summerfield up four for a total of 434;

Lady Lake up two for a total of 351;

Oxford up one for a total of 140;

Fruitland Park up one for a total of 183; and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up one for a total of 43.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,771 cases – an increase of 17 from Monday to Tuesday – among 1,574 men, 1,176 women, 10 non-residents and 11 people listed as unknown. A total of 206 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 744 in correctional facilities. There have been 83 deaths and 271 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to lead Sumter County with 720 cases. Besides those mentioned above in Wildwood, Oxford and the Lady Lake portion of the county, others have been identified in Coleman (659), Bushnell (326, 140 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 37 staff members), Webster (101), Lake Panasoffkee (85), Center Hill (55), Sumterville (47) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (43). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 155 cases among 51 inmates and 104 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 21,520 – increase of 113

Men: 9,658

Women: 11,651

Non-residents: 85

People listed as unknown: 126

Deaths: 83

Hospitalizations: 271

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 8,240 – increase of 45

Men: 3,795

Women: 4,282

Non-residents: 55

People listed as unknown: 108

Cases in long-term care facilities: 672

Cases in correctional facilities: 267

Deaths: 218

Hospitalizations: 706

Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,042), Leesburg (1,370), Tavares (770), Eustis (649) and Mount Dora (634). The Villages is reporting 39 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 10,509 – increase of 51

Men: 4,289

Women: 6,193

Non-residents: 20

People listed as unknown: 7

Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,053

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,236

Deaths: 339

Hospitalizations: 1,036

Cities with most cases: Ocala (8,027), Summerfield (434), Belleview (378), Dunnellon (356) and Citra (194). The Villages is reporting six cases. A total of 1,422 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (104) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 760,389 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,662 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 750,739 are residents. A total of 49,564 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 23,714 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 16,308 deaths and 47,352 people have been hospitalized.