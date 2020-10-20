Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Charles H. “Chuck” Knolle

Staff Report

Charles Knolle

Charles H. “Chuck” Knolle, age 96, passed on October 19, 2020. He was born on May 16, 1924 to Charles and Dorothy Knolle in Rochester, NY.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jean. Also, his brother, Roger, daughters Linda Patterson (Tom-deceased), Karen Stephsen (Dale), Charles “Skip” (Laurl), and Brian (Kim).

He was a grandfather five times, great grandfather nine times and twice a great great grandfather.

He lived in Rochester NY, Spencerport NY, and Wildwood FL for his last 36 years at Continental Country Club.

He attended Carnegie Tech, and Rochester Institute of Technology where he also played basketball for both schools. He was a Mechanical Engineer at Eastman Kodak (Rochester for 38 years). He also taught night school at R.I.T. He is an Air Force veteran of WWII. He loved children (and they loved him).

He was a Boy Scout leader, and coached little league basketball and baseball. While living at CCC he played golf and served as President of the 18 Hole Men’s Association for one term.

His friends and family will always remember him as a good friend, father, grandfather and husband. Service arrangements are for immediate family only.

