Details reportedly being finalized for Trump visit to The Villages

Details are reportedly being finalized for President Trump to make a pre-election campaign stop in The Villages.

Secret Service personnel were at Brownwood Paddock Square on Tuesday, apparently sizing up the logistics prior to a visit from Trump, said to be Friday night. The Villages Vice President for Community Relations Gary Lester is apparently working out details with the Trump campaign.

The president needs to prevail in Florida if he hopes to win re-election. This past Friday, Trump roared into Ocala International Airport aboard Air Force One and drew a sizable crowd. Vice President Mike Pence rode a bus into Brownwood on Oct. 10 and attracted many of the faithful Trump supporters.

However, with Election Day now less than two weeks away, it’s difficult to imagine that a visit from Trump will change any minds in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Long lines formed on Tuesday for the first day of early voting in Sumter County.

Trump inspired cringe-worthy headlines earlier this year when he retweeted a video showing a man chanting “white power” during a pro-Trump golf cart rally at Lake Sumter Landing. It was seen as a major public relations blow for The Villages.

Trump appeared in a Medicare-themed event in 2019 at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.