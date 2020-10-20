Ivan “Skip” E. Oldham, Jr., 73, of The Villages, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, he moved to The Villages in 2017 from South Florida. He was a gifted Songwriter and Musician. He appeared in Nashville and Las Vegas with the Dick Clark “Good Ol’ Rock n Roll Show.” He worked with Dion, Frankie Valli, Del Shannon, Loretta Lynn, Kenny Rogers, Jimmy Buffett and Glen Campbell. As well as performing locally in South Florida and the Walt Disney World Resort. He had two major album releases as a Music/Song Writer and appeared on the Johnny Carson Show. He was an active charity philanthropist with the Special Olympics and the VFW. His many talents and sense of humor will be missed by those who loved him.

“Skip” served in the US Army during Vietnam. He is survived by his wife, Susie Oldham, The Villages, FL; son, Brandon (Elvia) Oldham, Norwalk, CT; daughter, Ashley (Cory) Coggins, Mount Dora, FL; brother, Eric Oldham, Kansas; sister, Joy Kincaide, CA; twin-granddaughters, Antonella & Giada Oldham. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Johnson and his parents Ivan Sr. & Ruth Oldham, Kansas.