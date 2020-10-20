Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Mayor Richards undergoing kidney dialysis three times a week

Meta Minton

Mayor Jim Richards

Long-time Lady Lake Mayor Jim Richards remains hospitalized and is undergoing kidney dialysis three times a week.

The Village of Country Club Hills resident has been a patient since early this month at UF Health The Villages Hospital.

He appeared to be in good humor during a phone interview Tuesday afternoon with Villages-News.com. He was on his to a rehabilitation session at the facility on the hospital’s fifth floor.

Richards had hip surgery earlier this year. There were post-surgery complications and Richards spent a few months at The Club Health and Rehabilitation Center at Mulberry Grove in The Villages. His access to the public at the facility was strictly limited to concerns about the Coronavirus, but he was able to participate in Lady Lake Commission meetings via a video link. Commissioner Ruth Kussard has been serving as mayor pro tem.

The antibiotics the mayor has taken for months have taken a toll on his kidneys, requiring him to undergo dialysis three times a week. He said he’s keeping it in perspective.

“A lot of people have dialysis,” he said.

Richards is the town’s longest-serving mayor. He was elected to the commission in 2007 and his current term runs through 2021.

News

Details reportedly being finalized for Trump visit to The Villages

Details are reportedly being finalized for President Trump to make a pre-election campaign stop in The Villages.
News

Villagers wait more than an hour to cast ballots as early voting begins in Sumter County

Some Villagers reported waiting for more than an hour to cast their ballots as early voting began Tuesday in Sumter County. Villages-News.com's David Towns visited several early voting sites.
Health

7 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida tops 760,000 cases of deadly virus

Seven more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 760,000 cases of the deadly virus.
News

Villagers for Veterans donates $100,000 toward all-female Villages Honor Flight

Villagers for Veterans donated a whopping $100,000 to Villages Honor Flight on Tuesday night to help fund an upcoming all-female flight to Washington, D.C. Villages-News.com's Larry D. Croom has the story.
News

Official wants special magistrate after raucous meeting about apartments

A Lady Lake commissioner has called for the end to the town’s Planning & Zoning Board in favor of hiring a special magistrate.
Crime

Wildwood man nabbed with stolen gun as he approached Leesburg block party

A Wildwood man was jailed Sunday night after Leesburg Police officers reported seeing him walking toward a block party with a weapon in his pocket.
News

Trap, Skeet & Sporting Clays Club returning to action amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Villages Trap, Skeet & Sporting Clays Club is returning to active status from its hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Have an update on your club's activities? Share the news with us at [email protected]
News

Health

Flying Dragonfly At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this awesome shot of a dragonfly in flight at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Egret Checking Out A Pond In The Village Of Collier

This egret was checking out a pond in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Beautiful Sunrise On Lake Sumter

This beautiful sunrise accompanied a peaceful morning on Lake Sumter. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Safeguarding precious habitats in the Gulf of Mexico

Preston Robertson, president of the Florida Wildlife Federation, writes that Coral Amendment 9 will protect 484 square miles of deep-sea coral hotspots in the Gulf of Mexico. Read his Letter to the Editor.
$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Wildwood man nabbed with stolen gun as he approached Leesburg block party

A Wildwood man was jailed Sunday night after Leesburg Police officers reported seeing him walking toward a block party with a weapon in his pocket.
Trump’s Coronavirus catastrophe puts senior care on life support  

A former official with disaster preparedness experience contends that President Trump’s Coronavirus catastrophe has put senior care on life support .
News

News

Health

Safeguarding precious habitats in the Gulf of Mexico

Preston Robertson, president of the Florida Wildlife Federation, writes that Coral Amendment 9 will protect 484 square miles of deep-sea coral hotspots in the Gulf of Mexico. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Hope there’s no bias at the Daily Sun

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he’s hoping there’s no bias at The Villages Daily Sun.
Anonymous complaints

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident offers his thoughts on anonymous complaints.
Wildwood man nabbed with stolen gun as he approached Leesburg block party

Sumter County residents can provide input online for comprehensive plan

Sumter County is encouraging its residents and businesses to participate online or in-person to provide input on updating the county’s comprehensive plan. We've got the link where you can go online and make your voice heard.
Brightview golf course maintenance manager sentenced to probation

A Brightview golf course maintenance manager has been placed on probation after punching his son who spilled macaroni and cheese on a kitchen counter.
