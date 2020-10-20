Mildred “Millie” Eileen Fewless-Salomon, 89, formerly of The Villages, FL went to be home with her Lord on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Born on September 3, 1931, in Petoskey, MI to Roscoe and Mildred (Ouderkirk) Lanning. Millie was a child of God and a faithful servant of Christ.

Survivors include her brother Leland Keith (and Viola) Lanning as well as her children, Nancy (and Jon) Fitzgerald, Robert (and Carol) Fewless, Terry (and Amy) Fewless, Kathy (and John) Tytla, Michael (and Laurie) Fewless and Timothy (and Angie) Fewless; 22 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Robert E. Fewless and subsequently Erwin J. Salomon for 12 years, her parents, sister Jean Lanning, brother Elmer Lanning, sister-in-law Jo Lanning and granddaughter Nicole Eileen Fewless.

A private Memorial Service will be held in Grand Rapids, MI. Burial will be at Rosedale Memorial Park Cemetery in Tallmadge Township, MI.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Millie’s honor to:

Wycliffe Bible Translators USA, P.O. Box 628200, Orlando, FL 32862. Donations can also be made online at: www.wycliffe.org.

Galatians 2:20 (Millie’s life verse): “I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. The life I now live in the body, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave Himself for me.” She would ask each of you reading this “If you died today, are you certain you would go to Heaven?”