Savannah Center and sports pool will be closed Sunday

The Savannah Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for quarterly cleaning on Sunday, Oct. 25. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Savannah Center at 750-6084.
Details reportedly being finalized for Trump visit to The Villages
Details are reportedly being finalized for President Trump to make a pre-election campaign stop in The Villages.
Villagers wait more than an hour to cast ballots as early voting begins in Sumter County
Some Villagers reported waiting for more than an hour to cast their ballots as early voting began Tuesday in Sumter County. Villages-News.com's David Towns visited several early voting sites.
7 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida tops 760,000 cases of deadly virus
Seven more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 760,000 cases of the deadly virus.
Villagers for Veterans donates $100,000 toward all-female Villages Honor Flight
Villagers for Veterans donated a whopping $100,000 to Villages Honor Flight on Tuesday night to help fund an upcoming all-female flight to Washington, D.C. Villages-News.com's Larry D. Croom has the story.
Mayor Richards undergoing kidney dialysis three times a week
Long-time Lady Lake Mayor Jim Richards remains hospitalized and is undergoing kidney dialysis three times a week.
Official wants special magistrate after raucous meeting about apartments
A Lady Lake commissioner has called for the end to the town’s Planning & Zoning Board in favor of hiring a special magistrate.
Wildwood man nabbed with stolen gun as he approached Leesburg block party
A Wildwood man was jailed Sunday night after Leesburg Police officers reported seeing him walking toward a block party with a weapon in his pocket.
Flying Dragonfly At Fenney Nature Trail
Check out this awesome shot of a dragonfly in flight at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Egret Checking Out A Pond In The Village Of Collier
This egret was checking out a pond in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Beautiful Sunrise On Lake Sumter
This beautiful sunrise accompanied a peaceful morning on Lake Sumter. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Safeguarding precious habitats in the Gulf of Mexico
Preston Robertson, president of the Florida Wildlife Federation, writes that Coral Amendment 9 will protect 484 square miles of deep-sea coral hotspots in the Gulf of Mexico. Read his Letter to the Editor.
$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters
Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Trump’s Coronavirus catastrophe puts senior care on life support
A former official with disaster preparedness experience contends that President Trump’s Coronavirus catastrophe has put senior care on life support .
Hope there’s no bias at the Daily Sun
A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he’s hoping there’s no bias at The Villages Daily Sun.
Anonymous complaints
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident offers his thoughts on anonymous complaints.
Sumter County residents can provide input online for comprehensive plan
Sumter County is encouraging its residents and businesses to participate online or in-person to provide input on updating the county’s comprehensive plan. We've got the link where you can go online and make your voice heard.
Brightview golf course maintenance manager sentenced to probation
A Brightview golf course maintenance manager has been placed on probation after punching his son who spilled macaroni and cheese on a kitchen counter.