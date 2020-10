The Villages Trap, Skeet & Sporting Clays Club is returning to active status from its hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Club will celebrate 20 years in The Villages in January. The group practices weekly and conducts a membership tournament monthly. Members practice social distancing and follow health and safety guidelines while shooting clay targets. To learn more about the club, visit www.VTSSC.org.

