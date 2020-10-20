Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Home Health

Upcoming opioid take-back day includes drop-off point in The Villages

Larry D. Croom

Ocala Health, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Ocala Police Department are taking part in an upcoming opioid take-back day that includes a location in The Villages.

Titled “Crush the Crisis,” the event will be held Saturday, Oct. 24 and strives to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and proper disposal of medications. The event also aligns with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

During the event, area residents can safely and anonymously dispose of unused or expired prescription medications at four local law enforcement locations. Community members should choose the location that is most convenient for them. Once they arrive at the selected address, event signage will lead them to the medication drop-off points, which include the sheriff’s office at S.E. 165th Mulberry Lane in The Villages. Other locations include the sheriff’s offices at 9048 S.W. State Rd. 200 in Ocala and

3260 S.E. 80th Street in Ocala, as well as the Ocala Police Department’s main lobby at 402 S. Pine Ave.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 2 million people in the United States suffered from an opioid use disorder and more than 67,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2018. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the United States is seeing an increase in opioid usage, with 40 states including Florida reporting increases in opioid-related abuse, according to the American Medical Association.

“Stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic may be exacerbating the opioid crisis by causing many Americans to have feelings of anxiety, grief, isolation, financial worry, and an ongoing sense of uncertainty, affecting those with substance use disorders as well as those at risk of developing one,” said Dr. Arthur Osberg, chief medical officer of Ocala Health. “Now, it is more important than ever to get unused pain medications out of homes and to educate the community about the serious threat of opioid misuse.”

During the “Crush the Crisis” event, sheriff’s deputies and police officers will be collecting tablets, capsules and patches of Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and Oxymorphone (Opana). Needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will not be accepted. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at the event, including universal masking, social distancing, removal of high-touch items and a drive-through collection option.

Ocala Health is participating as part of HCA Healthcare’s second annual national “Crush the Crisis” opioid take-back day. In fall 2019, 100 HCA Healthcare facilities in 16 states collected 5,887 pounds of unused and expired medications nationwide.

News

Trap, Skeet & Sporting Clays Club returning to action amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Villages Trap, Skeet & Sporting Clays Club is returning to active status from its hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Have an update on your club's activities? Share the news with us at [email protected]
News

Savannah Center and sports pool will be closed Sunday

The Savannah Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for quarterly cleaning on Sunday, Oct. 25.
News

Eager early voters line up to cast ballots in and around The Villages

Voters in and around The Villages were out of the gate and headed for the polls on the first day of early voting in Florida. Villages-News.com's David Towns visited some early voting sites.
Health

2 more local residents die of COVID-19 as new cases identified near The Villages

Two more local residents have lost their battles with the COVID-19 virus as cases continue to be identified just outside the confines of The Villages.
Crime

Sumter County residents can provide input online for comprehensive plan

Sumter County is encouraging its residents and businesses to participate online or in-person to provide input on updating the county’s comprehensive plan. We've got the link where you can go online and make your voice heard.
News

Ousted Lake County commissioner a surprise pitch for Lady Lake job

A Lady Lake commissioner on Monday night pitched an ousted Lake County commissioner to serve as the temporary town manager.
Crime

Brightview golf course maintenance manager sentenced to probation

A Brightview golf course maintenance manager has been placed on probation after punching his son who spilled macaroni and cheese on a kitchen counter.
