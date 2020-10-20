Tuesday, October 20, 2020
76.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Villagers for Veterans donates $100,000 toward all-female Villages Honor Flight

Larry D. Croom

Villagers for Veterans donated a whopping $100,000 to Villages Honor Flight on Tuesday night to help fund an upcoming all-female flight to Washington, D.C.

The group raised the money through bingo and trivia events, among others, and then brought it home with the annual Villagers for Veterans Orchid Gala in September, which this year featured 37-year Army veteran Phyllis Wilson, a command chief warrant officer 5 who serves as president of the nation’s first and only national memorial honoring military women, the Women in Military Service For America Memorial.

Members of Villagers for Veterans, Villages Honor Flight and the Tri-County Women Veterans joined together Tuesday night for a special donation. Villagers for Veterans raised $100,000 to pay for an all-women’s Villages Honor Flight, which is expected to include members of the Tri-County Women Veterans group.

Villagers for Veterans Founder and President Marie Bogdonoff said raising the majority of the money during the COVID-19 pandemic was an “adventure,” to say the least.

“Through the generosity of the people that live here in The Villages and the people that support both Honor Flight and Villagers for Veterans, and of course, all the women veterans, we able to raise $100,000 that’s going to this flight,” she said shortly after presenting the check.

Liza Walters, Villages Honor Flight vice president of operations, will serve as flight director on the upcoming all-women’s flight that will be funded by a donation from Villagers for Veterans.

Liza Walters, who serves as Villages Honor Flight vice president of operations and will be the flight director on the all-women’s flight, said the donation from Villagers for Veterans is the largest her organization has ever received.

“I think it’s absolutely incredible. These ladies are fantastic,” she said. “Marie is like a dynamo. I don’t know how she does it.”

Joe Hambright, who serves as chairman of the board of Villages Honor Flight, agreed.

“When we were first approached by this organization about a year ago, we agreed to take on the project and we are quite surprised at how quickly they raised the money,” he said. “It costs a lot of money to take all these people to Washington and they did it in record time. It’s amazing what they were able to do.”

Hambright said he isn’t sure when flights will resume because of the pandemic, but when that happens, the all-female flight will be an extra mission for the group.

“In order to do this, we all had to agree that we would not allow any of our current waiting list to be pushed back,” he said.

It’s unclear exactly when the all-female flight, which will include 65 veterans, 65 guardians and Honor Flight volunteers, will take place. The organization, which flies veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the military monuments that have been dedicated in their honor, was forced to suspend all of its planned flights for this year in June because of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the missions that was forced to be postponed was the group’s 50th flight, which was supposed to take place on April 1 and include 44 veterans.

Army Sgt. Pam Kelly was all smiles before and after her ‘flightless’ Honor Flight in November 2018.

The mission made up strictly of female veterans would be a first for Villages Honor Flight, which was formed in late 2011 and made its first flight to Washington, D.C. on May 26, 2012. Veterans participating in Honor Flight events meet at American Legion Post 347 in the wee hours of the morning and take buses to Orlando International Airport. From there, they fly to Baltimore and after many special greetings at the airport, they take a bus tour through the city and visit the National World War II Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and the Lincoln Memorial.

Members of Villagers for Veterans and Bogdonoff are known for their tireless efforts to help veterans in need in a variety of ways. In June, the group presented disabled Army Sgt. Pam Kelly with a new smart home on the Historic Side of The Villages following an extensive fundraising campaign. Kelly suffered a devastating injury in 2002 while training for deployment to Iraq, which left her permanently paralyzed with very limited use of one arm.

Villagers for Veterans also brought actor Gary Sinise and his Lt. Dan Band to The Villages in October 2019 for a free concert in Lake Sumter Landing. The event was put on through the Gary Sinise Foundation, which also works tirelessly to support disabled veterans.

Actor Gary Sinise rocks out on one of many hit songs his Lt. Dan Band performed in October 2019 at Lake Sumter Landing.

Related Articles

News

Details reportedly being finalized for Trump visit to The Villages

Details are reportedly being finalized for President Trump to make a pre-election campaign stop in The Villages.
Read more
News

Villagers wait more than an hour to cast ballots as early voting begins in Sumter County

Some Villagers reported waiting for more than an hour to cast their ballots as early voting began Tuesday in Sumter County. Villages-News.com's David Towns visited several early voting sites.
Read more
Health

7 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida tops 760,000 cases of deadly virus

Seven more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 760,000 cases of the deadly virus.
Read more
News

Mayor Richards undergoing kidney dialysis three times a week

Long-time Lady Lake Mayor Jim Richards remains hospitalized and is undergoing kidney dialysis three times a week.
Read more
News

Official wants special magistrate after raucous meeting about apartments

A Lady Lake commissioner has called for the end to the town’s Planning & Zoning Board in favor of hiring a special magistrate.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man nabbed with stolen gun as he approached Leesburg block party

A Wildwood man was jailed Sunday night after Leesburg Police officers reported seeing him walking toward a block party with a weapon in his pocket.
Read more
News

Trap, Skeet & Sporting Clays Club returning to action amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Villages Trap, Skeet & Sporting Clays Club is returning to active status from its hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Have an update on your club's activities? Share the news with us at [email protected]
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villagers wait more than an hour to cast ballots as early voting begins in Sumter County

Some Villagers reported waiting for more than an hour to cast their ballots as early voting began Tuesday in Sumter County. Villages-News.com's David Towns visited several early voting sites.
Read more
Health

7 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida tops 760,000 cases of deadly virus

Seven more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 760,000 cases of the deadly virus.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Flying Dragonfly At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this awesome shot of a dragonfly in flight at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Egret Checking Out A Pond In The Village Of Collier

This egret was checking out a pond in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Beautiful Sunrise On Lake Sumter

This beautiful sunrise accompanied a peaceful morning on Lake Sumter. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Safeguarding precious habitats in the Gulf of Mexico

Preston Robertson, president of the Florida Wildlife Federation, writes that Coral Amendment 9 will protect 484 square miles of deep-sea coral hotspots in the Gulf of Mexico. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Wildwood man nabbed with stolen gun as he approached Leesburg block party

A Wildwood man was jailed Sunday night after Leesburg Police officers reported seeing him walking toward a block party with a weapon in his pocket.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Trump’s Coronavirus catastrophe puts senior care on life support  

A former official with disaster preparedness experience contends that President Trump’s Coronavirus catastrophe has put senior care on life support .
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Details reportedly being finalized for Trump visit to The Villages

Details are reportedly being finalized for President Trump to make a pre-election campaign stop in The Villages.
Read more
News

Villagers wait more than an hour to cast ballots as early voting begins in Sumter County

Some Villagers reported waiting for more than an hour to cast their ballots as early voting began Tuesday in Sumter County. Villages-News.com's David Towns visited several early voting sites.
Read more
Health

7 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida tops 760,000 cases of deadly virus

Seven more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 760,000 cases of the deadly virus.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Safeguarding precious habitats in the Gulf of Mexico

Preston Robertson, president of the Florida Wildlife Federation, writes that Coral Amendment 9 will protect 484 square miles of deep-sea coral hotspots in the Gulf of Mexico. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Hope there’s no bias at the Daily Sun

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he’s hoping there’s no bias at The Villages Daily Sun.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Anonymous complaints

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident offers his thoughts on anonymous complaints.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Wildwood man nabbed with stolen gun as he approached Leesburg block party

A Wildwood man was jailed Sunday night after Leesburg Police officers reported seeing him walking toward a block party with a weapon in his pocket.
Read more
Crime

Sumter County residents can provide input online for comprehensive plan

Sumter County is encouraging its residents and businesses to participate online or in-person to provide input on updating the county’s comprehensive plan. We've got the link where you can go online and make your voice heard.
Read more
Crime

Brightview golf course maintenance manager sentenced to probation

A Brightview golf course maintenance manager has been placed on probation after punching his son who spilled macaroni and cheese on a kitchen counter.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,490FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,720FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
76.4 ° F
78.8 °
75 °
78 %
2.2mph
20 %
Wed
77 °
Thu
76 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
77 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment