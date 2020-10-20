Tuesday, October 20, 2020
80.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Villagers wait more than an hour to cast ballots as early voting begins in Sumter County

David Towns

Some Villagers reported waiting for more than an hour to cast their ballots as early voting began Tuesday in Sumter County.

Villagers lined up outside of Laurel Manor Recreation Center prior to the 9 a.m. start of early voting. The line was eerily reminiscent of a line at the very same spot in July when Coronavirus testing was offered by the state.

A long line formed for early voting at Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

The line of early voters stretched from inside the recreation center, out the side door and around the front for more than 100 yards. One couple as they exited the center indicated that they got in line at 9 a.m. and were finally able to vote at 10:20 a.m. Seating was available once voters got in the door.

Voters cast their ballots at Tierra del Sol Recreation Center.

Supporters of President Trump were in the parking lot adjacent to the recreation center. They held up signs supporting the president. A lone supporter of Vice President Joe Biden, Darce Knight of the Village of Bonnybrook, was an official poll watcher. She had gone through the training program provided by the supervisor of elections. Knight said that everyone she had talked to was very polite and was eager to vote.

A poll worker at the Tierra del Sol Recreation Center was surprised at the turnout. He said about 150 people had voted in the first hour in which the polls had been open. He was said it was the heaviest turnout he’d seen in 14 years of working elections.

Michael Hardy of the Village of St. James was working as an official poll watcher at Tierra del Sol Recreation Center.

Michael Hardy of the Village of St. James was working as an official poll watcher at Tierra del Sol and said he was there to help anyone who was having difficulty voting. He also noted that voting had been heavy since the polls had opened.

Early voting began Tuesday in Sumter County and drew large lines.

By noon, the line of early voters at the Sumter County Service Center on Powell Road was down to only 60 or so outside of the building. At the opening, the line stretched around the building for nearly 100 yards. Many voters came by to hand deliver their ballots to Supervisor of Elections Office. Several voters mistakenly attempted to deliver their ballots to the tax collector personnel who were manning a tent in the parking lot. The tax collector has set up a drive-up location in response to the Coronavirus pandemic. The staff directed the voters where to go to turn in their ballots in a friendly manner.

Voters were lined up Tuesday at Rohan Recreation Center.

The Rohan Recreation Center also had a large line at the start of the voting. By noon, the line still stretched from the polling place to the front door and then outside and partway around the building. Most people wore masks and attempted to practice social distancing.

Early voting continues in Lake, Sumter and Marion counties through Oct. 31.

Early voting locations in Sumter County include:

  • Allamanda Recreation Center;
  • Laurel Manor Recreation Center;
  • Rohan Recreation Center;
  • Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center;
  • The Villages Sumter County Service Center, 7375 Powell Road in Wildwood; and
  • Bushnell Annex, 316 E. Anderson Ave. in Bushnell.
  • For questions as to what precinct/center you are assigned to, refer to the Supervisor of Elections website for the county you reside in. Each has a precinct locator and other helpful information.

Voting websites:

Related Articles

Health

7 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida tops 760,000 cases of deadly virus

Seven more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 760,000 cases of the deadly virus.
Read more
News

Villagers for Veterans donates $100,000 toward all-female Villages Honor Flight

Villagers for Veterans donated a whopping $100,000 to Villages Honor Flight on Tuesday night to help fund an upcoming all-female flight to Washington, D.C. Villages-News.com's Larry D. Croom has the story.
Read more
News

Mayor Richards undergoing kidney dialysis three times a week

Long-time Lady Lake Mayor Jim Richards remains hospitalized and is undergoing kidney dialysis three times a week.
Read more
News

Official wants special magistrate after raucous meeting about apartments

A Lady Lake commissioner has called for the end to the town’s Planning & Zoning Board in favor of hiring a special magistrate.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man nabbed with stolen gun as he approached Leesburg block party

A Wildwood man was jailed Sunday night after Leesburg Police officers reported seeing him walking toward a block party with a weapon in his pocket.
Read more
News

Trap, Skeet & Sporting Clays Club returning to action amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Villages Trap, Skeet & Sporting Clays Club is returning to active status from its hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Have an update on your club's activities? Share the news with us at [email protected]
Read more
News

Savannah Center and sports pool will be closed Sunday

The Savannah Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for quarterly cleaning on Sunday, Oct. 25.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

7 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida tops 760,000 cases of deadly virus

Seven more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 760,000 cases of the deadly virus.
Read more
News

Villagers for Veterans donates $100,000 toward all-female Villages Honor Flight

Villagers for Veterans donated a whopping $100,000 to Villages Honor Flight on Tuesday night to help fund an upcoming all-female flight to Washington, D.C. Villages-News.com's Larry D. Croom has the story.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Flying Dragonfly At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this awesome shot of a dragonfly in flight at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Egret Checking Out A Pond In The Village Of Collier

This egret was checking out a pond in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Beautiful Sunrise On Lake Sumter

This beautiful sunrise accompanied a peaceful morning on Lake Sumter. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Safeguarding precious habitats in the Gulf of Mexico

Preston Robertson, president of the Florida Wildlife Federation, writes that Coral Amendment 9 will protect 484 square miles of deep-sea coral hotspots in the Gulf of Mexico. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Wildwood man nabbed with stolen gun as he approached Leesburg block party

A Wildwood man was jailed Sunday night after Leesburg Police officers reported seeing him walking toward a block party with a weapon in his pocket.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Trump’s Coronavirus catastrophe puts senior care on life support  

A former official with disaster preparedness experience contends that President Trump’s Coronavirus catastrophe has put senior care on life support .
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villagers wait more than an hour to cast ballots as early voting begins in Sumter County

Some Villagers reported waiting for more than an hour to cast their ballots as early voting began Tuesday in Sumter County. Villages-News.com's David Towns visited several early voting sites.
Read more
Health

7 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida tops 760,000 cases of deadly virus

Seven more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 760,000 cases of the deadly virus.
Read more
News

Villagers for Veterans donates $100,000 toward all-female Villages Honor Flight

Villagers for Veterans donated a whopping $100,000 to Villages Honor Flight on Tuesday night to help fund an upcoming all-female flight to Washington, D.C. Villages-News.com's Larry D. Croom has the story.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Safeguarding precious habitats in the Gulf of Mexico

Preston Robertson, president of the Florida Wildlife Federation, writes that Coral Amendment 9 will protect 484 square miles of deep-sea coral hotspots in the Gulf of Mexico. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Hope there’s no bias at the Daily Sun

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he’s hoping there’s no bias at The Villages Daily Sun.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Anonymous complaints

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident offers his thoughts on anonymous complaints.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Wildwood man nabbed with stolen gun as he approached Leesburg block party

A Wildwood man was jailed Sunday night after Leesburg Police officers reported seeing him walking toward a block party with a weapon in his pocket.
Read more
Crime

Sumter County residents can provide input online for comprehensive plan

Sumter County is encouraging its residents and businesses to participate online or in-person to provide input on updating the county’s comprehensive plan. We've got the link where you can go online and make your voice heard.
Read more
Crime

Brightview golf course maintenance manager sentenced to probation

A Brightview golf course maintenance manager has been placed on probation after punching his son who spilled macaroni and cheese on a kitchen counter.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,490FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,718FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
80.5 ° F
82 °
79 °
78 %
2.2mph
75 %
Wed
81 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
76 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment