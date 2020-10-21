Continental Country Club man arrested after allegedly attacking woman

A Continental Country Club man was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman who gave him a ride.

Sidney Sussman, 67, was taken into custody at about noon Tuesday near the entrance to the development in Wildwood where he resides.

A woman said Sussman called her and said he need a ride to a doctor’s office, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. While they were traveling on State Road 44 near Morse Boulevard, Sussman began “punching her like a man” in the face, the report said. She said he grabbed her by the arm and dumped coffee on her. She pulled over to the side of the road and Sussman got out and ran away.

The woman suffered a right knot on the side of her forehead as well as a bruise on the underside of her right arm.

A check revealed Sussman had been convicted in 1976 on a charge of battery in Miami-Dade County.

The Hanover, Pa. native was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.