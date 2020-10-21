Fruitland Park teen armed with firearm jailed after allegedly hitting girlfriend

A Fruitland Park teen who had been armed with a firearm was jailed after allegedly threatening his girlfriend whom he accused of cheating on him.

Christian Marcus Williams, 19, was being held at the Lake County Jail on $65,000 bond following his arrest Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery and aggravated battery.

Williams’ girlfriend was driving a car Monday afternoon and was going to drop him off at his residence when he accused her of cheating on him, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Williams became “irate” and punched her in the face while the vehicle was stopped in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store. He pulled out a black-and-pink firearm and told his girlfriend, “I am going to shoot you in the head.” He struck her on the right side of the face with the firearm. Williams pushed her to the ground and choked her. He fled the scene before police arrived. He was arrested the following morning.

Williams has previously been arrested on charges of driving without a license and providing a false name to a law enforcement officer.