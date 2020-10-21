President Trump to appear Friday at The Villages Polo Fields

President Donald Trump will appear Friday at The Villages Polo Fields.

The president will be making one more sweep through the Sunshine State ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Tickets are sure to go fast and you can obtain them at this LINK

The event is set for 4:30 p.m. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m.

There is a strong likelihood he could arrive aboard Marine One. In 2019 prior to an appearance in The Villages, Air Force One touched down at Ocala International Airport and the president was ferried aboard Marine One to the polo fields. A motorcade took him to The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center where he delivered a message on Medicare.

Originally, it was believed that Friday’s visit from President Trump would be held at Brownwood, where Vice President Mike Pence held a rally earlier this month. However, it is highly likely that President Trump’s advance team took one look at Brownwood and concluded it was not large enough to accommodate the type of crowd on which he thrives.

This past Friday, Trump held a rally at Ocala International Airport.

Early voting has already attracted long lines in The Villages.