Wednesday, October 21, 2020
80.4 F
The Villages
Residents can safely dispose of medication on Saturday at Wal-Mart

Staff Report

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 will provide the public with an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. The 2020 event will be hosted by Wal-Mart.

Residents may bring the pills for safe disposal to Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza, on the sidewalk by the garden center, at 4085 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, just off County Road 466. This service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Sumter CAP (Community Action Partnership) Drug Free Coalition will provide drug deactivation packets for residents to take home for future safe disposal of medications.

To keep everyone safe, this is a drive-through event and deputies will retrieve your medications for safe and easy disposal and will follow local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

In addition to the Sumter County “Operation Medicine Cabinet” Take Back Day, there are many other ways to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs every day, including the permanent drop box locations available all year long in each of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Offices located in Bushnell, Wildwood and The Villages.

Sumter CAP also provides information on how to properly dispose of prescription drugs.  More information is available at: www.sumtercap.org.

News

President Trump to appear Friday at The Villages Polo Fields

President Donald Trump will appear Friday at The Villages Polo Fields. We've got the online link where you can obtain tickets.
Crime

Villager who revved red Corvette’s engine nabbed after pursuit by police

A Villager who revved the engine of his red Corvette was nabbed after a pursuit by law enforcement.
Health

Two more cases of COVID-19 reported at The Villages Charter School

Two more cases of COVID-19 have been reported at The Villages Charter School, where 63 percent of all cases in the Sumter County School District have been identified.
Health

State surgeon general’s death probe delays update of daily COVID-19 numbers

The Florida Department of Health failed to update its COVID-19 website on Wednesday after the state’s surgeon general said he plans to conduct a more thorough review of all fatalities reported to the state.
News

Lady Lake latest community to end curbside recycling program

Lady Lake is the latest community to end its curbside recycling program.
Crime

Continental Country Club man arrested after allegedly attacking woman

A Continental Country Club man was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman who gave him a ride.
Crime

Fruitland Park teen armed with firearm jailed after allegedly hitting girlfriend

A Fruitland Park teen armed with a firearm was jailed after allegedly threatening his girlfriend whom he accused of cheating on him.
Photos

Pair Of Northern Cardinals In The Village Of Hillsborough

Check out this pair of northern cardinals spotted in the Village Of Hillsborough. Thanks to David Guerra for sharing!
Photos

Flying Dragonfly At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this awesome shot of a dragonfly in flight at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Photos

Egret Checking Out A Pond In The Village Of Collier

This egret was checking out a pond in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Letters to the Editor

Make complainers give name and address

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident has an idea for deed compliance enforcement.
Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Opinions

Forgiveness for PPP loans for small businesses

Congressman Daniel Webster has information about forgiveness for business loans obtained through the Paycheck Protection Program.
Letters to the Editor

Make complainers give name and address

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident has an idea for deed compliance enforcement.
Letters to the Editor

A Republican has a message for fellow GOP voters

Village of Chatham resident, who is a Republican, has a message for his fellow GOP voters. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

Anonymous complaints

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on Community Development District 5’s decision to stop accepting anonymous complaints.
