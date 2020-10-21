Special Investigations detective apprehends suspects with drugs

A detective with the Sumter County Special Investigations Squad apprehended a pair of suspects with drugs.

The detective spotted a black Cadillac CTS at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday as it left a residence in Oxford which has been the subject of “complaints regarding illegal narcotics.” A check of the vehicle’s license plate revealed that its registered owner, 37-year-old Philip Anthony Botelho of Oxford, had a suspended driver’s license.

A traffic stop was initiated and the detective found the Botelho was riding as a passenger and the vehicle was being driven by 36-year-old Levi Brandon Cole, also of Oxford. Cole has been classified as a habitual traffic offender and was driving on a suspended license.

When the detective approached the vehicle, the odor of marijuana was detected. Cole was found to be in possession of .52 grams of marijuana and a marijuana grinder.

A small bag of methamphetamine was found in the vehicle’s center console and was determined to belong to Bothelo. He was also found to be in possession of a glass pipe.

Cole was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended as well as charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $4,000 bond.

Botelho was arrested on charges of drug possession and possession of drug equipment. His bond was set at $2,000.