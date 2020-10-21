Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Villager who revved red Corvette’s engine nabbed after pursuit by police

Meta Minton

Allan Jones

A Villager who revved the engine of his red Corvette was nabbed after a pursuit by law enforcement.

Allan Jones, 71, who lives in the Village of Osceola Hills, was at the wheel of the 2020 sports car shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday when a Lady Lake Police Department detective heard the vehicle’s engine revving while traveling in the area near Target at Rolling Acres Plaza. Jones’ vehicle entered the pedestrian traffic area at about 35 miles per hour.

The detective stepped forward and held up his badge and firearm.

“Please don’t drive that way here, it’s too fast,” Detective Butch Perdue told Jones, who responded with an expletive.

The Corvette sped off, turning south on Rolling Acres Road.

Perdue activated the lights and siren of his police vehicle and pursued the Corvette, which turned right at County Road 466. Jones’ vehicle stopped at a physician’s office. The Pennsylvania native was arrested on a charge of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond. The Corvette was towed by Kling Towing.

Jones purchased his home at 3994 Zenith Loop in 2016 for $320,900.

