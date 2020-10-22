Thursday, October 22, 2020
12 more local residents die of COVID-19 as Villages-area cases on the rise

Larry D. Croom

Twelve more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as a spike in cases was reported Thursday in and around The Villages.

Nine of the latest fatalities were residents of Lake County, while the other three lived in Marion County. No information was provided Thursday about the Marion County deaths by the Florida Department of Health, but the Lake County victims were identified as:

  • 87-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 8;
  • 82-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 12;
  • 63-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 23;
  • 92-year-old woman who tested positive Sept. 15;
  • 85-year-old woman who tested positive Sept. 17;
  • 73-year-old woman who tested positive Sept. 18;
  • 87-year-old man who tested positive Sept. 21;
  • 67-year-old man who tested positive Oct. 2; and
  • 95-year-old woman who tested positive Oct. 2.

Thirty-four new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 10 for a total of 775;
  • Leesburg up 12 for a total of 1,382;
  • Belleview up five for a total of 383;
  • Wildwood up two for a total of 456;
  • Oxford up two for a total of 142;
  • Fruitland Park up two for a total of 185; and
  • Lady Lake up one for a total of 352.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,802 cases – an increase of 31 from Tuesday to Thursday – among 1,596 men, 1,184 women, 11 non-residents and 11 people listed as unknown. A total of 206 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 753 in correctional facilities. There have been 83 deaths and 275 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to lead Sumter County with 729 cases. Besides those mentioned above in Wildwood and Oxford, others have been identified in Coleman (668), Bushnell (331, 141 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 38 staff members), Webster (101), Lake Panasoffkee (86), Center Hill (56), Sumterville (47) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (43). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 170 cases among 67 inmates and 103 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 21,731 – increase of 211
  • Men: 9,748
  • Women: 11,768
  • Non-residents: 88
  • People listed as unknown: 127
  • Deaths: 652
  • Hospitalizations: 2,036

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,336 – increase of 96
  • Men: 3,835
  • Women: 4,337
  • Non-residents: 55
  • People listed as unknown: 109
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 678
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 269
  • Deaths: 227
  • Hospitalizations: 719
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,066), Leesburg (1,382), Tavares (775), Eustis (662) and Mount Dora (638). The Villages also is reporting 40 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 10,593 – increase of 84
  • Men: 4,317
  • Women: 6,247
  • Non-residents: 22
  • People listed as unknown: 7
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,057
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,240
  • Deaths: 342
  • Hospitalizations: 1,042
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (8,081), Summerfield (434), Belleview (383), Dunnellon (361) and Citra (195). The Villages is reporting six cases. A total of 1,422 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (104) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 768,091 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 7,702 from Tuesday to Thursday. Of those, 758,306 are residents. A total of 49,858 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 23,858 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 16,470 deaths and 47,765 people have been hospitalized.

