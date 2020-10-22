73-year-old Villager airlifted after wounding himself with .357 Magnum

A 73-year-old Villager was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center after apparently shooting himself.

The Village of Del Mar resident was transported by ambulance at about 9 a.m. Monday to the Lady Lake Little League baseball field on Guava Street where he was loaded into a helicopter and flown to the Ocala hospital.

The man used a .357-caliber Magnum that was kept in the nightstand and shot himself in the left side just under his rib cage, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

His wife had gone for her morning walk, returned home and discovered her husband on the floor. She said he is paralyzed on one side and requires a quad cane to walk. She said a month earlier he had tried to shoot himself in the head, but missed. Police officers noted a bullet hole had been patched on the bedroom wall from that incident.