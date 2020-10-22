Thursday, October 22, 2020
Large group fails to pay $410 tab for shots and wings at Villages restaurant

Meta Minton

A large group failed to pay a $410 tab for shots and wings at a popular restaurant in The Villages.

The 13-member group on Saturday night at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square consumed multiple orders of chicken wings, chips and salsa, Mozarella sticks and a long list of liquor including 24 shots of Patron Silver tequila. A woman in the party attempted to pay for the food and liquor, but her credit card was declined. She said she would go outside and ask the other dozen members of the party if any of them had a valid credit card. She walked outside, but never returned.

Surveillance images of the party were obtained and police are continuing to investigate the case.

