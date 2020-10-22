Leesburg man pulling unlicensed trailer jailed after traffic stop in Summerfield

An “uncooperative” Leesburg man found himself behind bars Tuesday after he was stopped for pulling a homemade trailer with no license tag behind a pickup truck.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy stopped the vehicle driven by 38-year-old Kelvin D. Jones shortly after 4 a.m. in the 17900 block of S. U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Summerfield. Jones told the deputy he normally uses a dealer tag for the trailer but it recently had been stolen and he didn’t have another one, a sheriff’s office report states.

The deputy asked Jones more questions and he became “uncooperative” and failed to provide information such as the number on the allegedly stolen tag, if the theft had been reported and where he was transporting the trailer from. Jones was then placed under arrest because the deputy couldn’t corroborate his story and also couldn’t locate the vehicle identification number, the report says.

Jones, who lives at 2401 Colonial St. in Leesburg, was transported to the Marion County Jail and charged with failing to register a motor vehicle. He was released late Tuesday afternoon on $1,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.