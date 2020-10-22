Stage set for President Trump’s rally in The Villages

The stage has been set for President Donald Trump’s rally Friday afternoon in The Villages.

The president’s re-election campaign appearance will take place at 4:30 p.m. Friday at The Villages Polo Club. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m.

A huge stage was trucked in by a semi Thursday with several Florida Highway Patrol squad cars escorting it down U.S. Hwy. 27/441, across County Road 466 and out to property near the Villages Polo Fields. The stage appears to have been erected on the property of Lord Lyall, the original manager of The Villages Polo Club. Several white tents were put in place, too.

Numerous Porta-Potties have been moved in to accommodate the Trump faithful who likely be waiting for hours for the president’s arrival.

Last Friday morning, Trumpers lined up for nearly a mile for a 4 p.m. Trump rally at Ocala International Airport. At that event, Trump walked onto the stage to a recorded soundtrack of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.” Given Greenwood’s long relationship with The Villages, it’s highly likely the country artist will be at the Trump event to perform the patriotic ballad. Greenwood performed the song at Trump’s inauguration in 2017.

Last year, Trump landed in Marine One at the polo fields prior to a Medicare-themed event at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.