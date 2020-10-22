Suspect accused of stealing more than $40,000 from account at bank in The Villages

A suspect has been accused of stealing more than $40,000 from a woman’s account at a bank in The Villages.

The woman, who resides in Georgia, received an email which she believed to be legitimate regarding the purchase of a home, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She was instructed to wire funds totaling $40,144 from her account at Chase Bank at Lake Deaton Plaza to a Bank of America account, which happened to be the personal account of 30-year-old Dianna Lynn Ferrer of Groveland. The woman wired the money to Ferrer during July and August. The woman did not previously know Ferrer and indicated she wanted to press charges.

The Ohio native was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a charge of larceny and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $5,000 bond. She had no previous criminal history.